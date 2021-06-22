Menu
Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, June 22

by Staff writers
21st Jun 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Kelly Maree Harm

Reon David Williams

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, Tuesday, June 22

