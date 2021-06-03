Everybody appearing at Brisbane Magistrates Court June 3

Here is a list of matters listed at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Emily Hossain

Lorna Roseanne Johnson

Craig David Mcdonald

Jayne Finau

Philip Gerard Ansell

Paul Francis Oliver

Na Yu

Steven John Payet

Ben Joseph Partington

Brett Thomas Waters

Scott Leonard Mcclymont

Jordan Alexander Duncan

Ryan Lloyd Beilby

Jaye Stephen Kornet

Kyle Michael Lucas

Jacob Eric Leslie Newton

Renee Pearl Roberts

Bradon Shayne Ianna

Nathan Robert Newcomb

Mark Warwick Jones

Ernad Avdic

George Henry Rhodes

Chris Callcut

Jessica Leigh Hope

Matthew James Kay

Wayde Daniel Williamson

Jacquelyn Ann Forster

Benjamin Michael Kamst

Danny Lee Gregory

Deborah Charlene Bell

Brodie Shawn Brewer

David Anthony Meagher

Michael John Alexander

Aidan Christopher Tone

Matthew Kemp Luckhurst

Chantal Maree Phillips

Steven James Williams

William James Clarke

Kurt Graham Eagle

Shane Herbert-Croucher

Ben Joseph Sukkar

Tori Maria Te Ariki V Paekau

Liam Takiwa Cruickshank

Robert Conner Fletcher

Paula Andrea Alvarez Herrera

John Chuol Tut

Lincoln Andrew Blackwood

Rebekah Lee Alford

Christopher John Thomas

Alex Zeller

Robert James Steepe

Sheldon Robert Gray

Mitchel Blake Scruton

Troy Graham King

Paul Hamilton Lee

Peter Anthony Lidster

Jessica Florence O'Hanlon

Jonathan Sri

Kurt Michael Hillier

Braydon James Robinson-Houston

Bierman Mias Pretorius

Francine Henry

Joseph Marcus Savage

Jordan Colin Howe

Michael James Rattray

Ateng Kuchmol Kon

Ashley Maurice Dopson

Hariata Anna Leah Koia

Bruce Raymond Chadburn

