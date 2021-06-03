Everybody appearing at Brisbane Magistrates Court June 3
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Emily Hossain
Lorna Roseanne Johnson
Craig David Mcdonald
Jayne Finau
Philip Gerard Ansell
Paul Francis Oliver
Na Yu
Steven John Payet
Ben Joseph Partington
Brett Thomas Waters
Scott Leonard Mcclymont
Jordan Alexander Duncan
Ryan Lloyd Beilby
Jaye Stephen Kornet
Kyle Michael Lucas
Jacob Eric Leslie Newton
Renee Pearl Roberts
Bradon Shayne Ianna
Nathan Robert Newcomb
Mark Warwick Jones
Ernad Avdic
George Henry Rhodes
Chris Callcut
Jessica Leigh Hope
Matthew James Kay
Wayde Daniel Williamson
Jacquelyn Ann Forster
Benjamin Michael Kamst
Danny Lee Gregory
Deborah Charlene Bell
Brodie Shawn Brewer
David Anthony Meagher
Michael John Alexander
Aidan Christopher Tone
Matthew Kemp Luckhurst
Chantal Maree Phillips
Steven James Williams
William James Clarke
Kurt Graham Eagle
Shane Herbert-Croucher
Ben Joseph Sukkar
Tori Maria Te Ariki V Paekau
Liam Takiwa Cruickshank
Robert Conner Fletcher
Paula Andrea Alvarez Herrera
John Chuol Tut
Lincoln Andrew Blackwood
Rebekah Lee Alford
Christopher John Thomas
Alex Zeller
Robert James Steepe
Sheldon Robert Gray
Mitchel Blake Scruton
Troy Graham King
Paul Hamilton Lee
Peter Anthony Lidster
Jessica Florence O'Hanlon
Jonathan Sri
Kurt Michael Hillier
Braydon James Robinson-Houston
Bierman Mias Pretorius
Francine Henry
Joseph Marcus Savage
Jordan Colin Howe
Michael James Rattray
Ateng Kuchmol Kon
Ashley Maurice Dopson
Hariata Anna Leah Koia
Bruce Raymond Chadburn
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Thursday, June 3