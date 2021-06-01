FULL LIST: Brisbane (George St) Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Jade Grant Zaitseva-Cook

Michael Peter Rose

Mayot Ayuel Mayot

Jonathan Mark Robert Ashton

Shakita May Hughes

James Lee Elers

Tess Ann Bromham

Carlos Antonio Burdett

Michael William Denton

Donald Michael Reich

Steve Bensley

Benjamin James Mawn

Justin William Michael Brand

Aden Reece Halliday

Christopher Papastergos

Anthony Paul Bergin

Jasmine Chetucti

Elizabeth Helen Murase

Lorna Roseanne Johnson

Christopher John Jones

Lucas Dolan Bruen

Jasmine Patricia Chetcuti

James Daniel Durham

Phillip Leon Jay

Alexander Paul Pluta

Ryan Gordon Malcolm Dobson

Trai Ronald Fuller

Jamie David Sands

Travis Anthony Clearwater

Paul Michael Smith

Christopher Michael Zaulich Collyer

Isa Kural

Jordan Stuart Brown

Tristan William James Kopp

Charles Brian Paiwan

Riley Edward Lewis Mallett

Lafulafu Talolua

David Anthony Paton

Lee Casey Mathew Deller

Candice Bonnie James

Daniel John Manuhuia Smith

Joneel Ram Lal

Richard Paul Thomas

Jonathon Mark Robert Ashton

Viveck Kc

Adrian Jared Hiltunen

Neil Samuel Mayne

James Steven Nech

Aaron James Henrick

Gaylene Erica Manteit

Jesse Raymond Stanley De Veigne

Dylan Kane Gniel

Joshua Samuel Hoang

Mauricio Alejandro Aliaga Castro

Dale Robert Pound

Stacey Anne Chadwick

Iris Haring

Sam William Todd

Thomas John Byrne

Cameron John Day

Lance Beau-Jesse Davies

Hannah Louise Wiemers

Jason Paul Brown

Nicholas Paul Howe

Daan Robert B Causby

Cory Steven Weir

Brian Bruce Robinson

Danh Le

Megha

Jonathan Brian Agnew Austin

Nathan Wayne Dixon

Bradley Dennis Ellwood

Nicholas James Everding

Christopher Johnson Kulang

Damien Kevin Vaggs

Tia-Marama Tina Tauariki

Sean Robert Gayden

Liam Smith

Chrystal Anne Stefanski

I Kosmoss

Tanya Lynette Kenning

Rhys Clay

Bowie Naava Larnach

Eddie Bao Ngoc Hang

John Howard Amundsen

Roxanne Marie Holloway

Jai Hughes

Nicole Anne Quigley

Damen Boisen

Timothy Rafael Jagoszewski

Benjamin Louis Centemeri

Darek James Mudge

Nathan J Meagher

Harrison Kenneth Metzger

Grace Elizabeth Hayes

Moose Hercules Neil Jay Vespertine

Craig Allen Morgan

Jordan Stanley Mark Richards

Alfontino Timray Arnold

Eng Khan Kham

Andrew John Millar

Blair Edward Campbell

Craig Minns

Luke Dean Pokorski

