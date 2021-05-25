FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Bradley Graeme Reid

Craig Allen Morgan

Richard Keith Chapman

Trent Lee Turnbull

David John Mchugh

Nicholas Paul Hanley

Aaron James Reardon

Alexandra Maree Schulte

Damien Kevin Vaggs

Jillian Davison

Anne-Marie Johnston

Glenn Raymond Baldry

Logan Manimaran

Justin Royce Wright

Daniel Robin Hinton

Aaron Thien Chung Chan

Lisa Marie Gimm

Archibald Jeebung Butterfly

Yuan-Shan Wang

Karlamia Ngararoa Moore

Daniel James Calodoukas

Nathan J Meagher

David John Hargraves

Jake Anthony Chambers

Chloe Katherine Douglis-Macdonald

Leigh David Mccracken

Brooke Kira Large

Dean Joseph Kelly

Benjamin Rodney Evans

Belinda Shirley Rogers

Michelle Elleney Tagu

Lisa Maree Stevens

David Frederick Butler

Mohammad Safari

Amanda Claire Duroux

Stephany Zuleyma Moreno

Alexander William Thornton

Michael Peter Leach

Jamie Julian Exton Allan

Abdullah Altuncanak

Miller Rose Macleod-Mcghie

Nicholas James Mccormick

Melahat Melek

Mitchell Bernard David Thompson

Michael Peter Rose

Daniel Lawrence Spencer

Matthew Paul Stevenson

Joshua Philip Hill

John Anderson Gallego Cardona

Natasha Anne Law

Gregory William Bellert

Michael Peter Fort

Tyrone Te Winika Mans Harding

Gregory James Anderson

Shantel Megan Yates

Blair Edward Campbell

Shane Leimeister

Luke Nathan Micali

Ross Michael Barnes

Joshua Malcolm De Villiers

Andrew George Taylor

Kim James Varley

Bailey John Knowles

Damien Allan Cunningham

Shantel Meagan Yates

Martin Richard Schmid

Ryan Andrew Mackrill

Ilai Duane Flay

Tuasivi Iafeta Masipau

Robert Kenneth Caldwell

Jonothan Meuller

Brendan Roy Anderson

Alexander Amid Kouhestani Ardestani

Lachlan Lambert Macchion

Rhys James Williams

Holly Therese Watson

Rodney Mark Stead

Nicole Angela Zarglis

Khya Thomas Nicholson

Ryan James Macdonald

Cindy Anne Hadley

Tony Mark Brimelow

Graeme Allan Harbour

Bruce John Wedgwood

Jozsef Antal

Carol Bethany Ciacico Fraser

Alexander Stephen Riddell

Geoffrey Lackey

Anna Rufaro Chimbandi

Maxwell John Arthur

Mahadi Jafari

Chelsea Violet Hickson

Kirstin Vance Hayward

Mukesh Pulumati

John Ivan Pavicic

Xander Oliver Maxwell

Nathan Wayne Dixon

Micah James Arkinstall

David James Torpey

Danny Lee Gregory

Justin Birrell

