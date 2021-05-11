FULL LIST: Brisbane (George St) Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Tuesday, May 11

Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Tuesday, May 11

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Daniel James Clayton

Hannah Louise Wiemers

John Fuller

David Anderson

Tamba Gborie

Dale Lindsay Adamson

Jagdeeshwar Lal

Natasha Anne Law

Chantel Lee Watkins

Antoni Marsh

Taylor Jacob Van Beek

Travis Jay Myles

Eli David Sherrard

Gareth Michael Branicki

Richard Henderson

Antonio Iezzi

Sebastian Giuffrida

Matthew Steven Schonfeldt

Mark Andrew Pickering

Meagan Leigh Martin

Philip Timoney

Stephen Paul Jones

Benjamin James Wikman

Ryan Prosser

Jason Allan Nicholls

Maua Lagaaia

Elizabeth Dawn Pearce

Greenbeans Australia Pty Ltd

Dale Robert Pound

Katriss Marie Richardson

Rachel Chalk @ Wetzig

Hamish Maurice Russ

Rhett Leslie Lenard Alexander

Thomas Robert Newton Morgan

James George Chetcuti

Bradley John Sallus

Beau William Mossop

Isaiah Andrew Louis Graham

Paul David Heffer

Dylan James Allen

Caroline Emily Louise Fife

John Murray Elvis Dowden

Braiden Thomas Cramb

Damien John Kevin Quinn

Nicole Anne Quigley

Vocational Education Training & Employment Aust

Chloe Katherine Douglis-Macdonald

Nicholas Paul Howe

Felicity Miles

Jessica May Dunlop

John Stuart Reihana

Gary William John Whitlock

Kylie Stewart

Jeffrey Francis Champion

Tristram Charles Jager

Darren O'Keefe

Christopher Pinzone

James Fitzsimmons

Maurice Petrus Hubert Hendriks

John Anthony Mclachlan

Aiden Cecil Thomas Smart

Richard James Scott

Sopi Fagapetti Paleaae

Stephanie Marie Coward

Jacob John Lee

Ebony Bridie Mcgrady Hayden

Reon Edwin Van Rooyen

Joanne Baseley

Bradley Dwayne Dunn

I Kosmoss

Paul John Rye

Belinda Lee Hart

Stephen James Rathbone

Zac Morton Mcgourty

Robert Vernon O'Doherty

Lesley Jade Griffin

Andrew John Dargusch

Raymond Stuart Clark

Luke William Meshios

Tamika Majenta Healey

David Richard Lee

Jessica Lee Ann Hadley

Hamish John Smith

Jake Alan Robson

Daniel Joseph Walsh

John Barry Olds

Kaven Geffrey Talavave

Allan John Davies

Shaamin Kaiherau Eynon

Nicholas Dempster

Joakim Nicholas Willemsen

Jayden Eric Walters

Giovanni Genuario

Hanh Ngoc Pham

Jackson Finselbach

Nerissa Fe'Esili Lene

Damien Charles Paton

Kieran John Stronach

Michael John Postle

Elvin Harcevic

Shane David Hutton

Cory Steven Weir

Trent Leslie Pridmore

Andrew Chalk @ Wetzig

Christopher Lloyd Garwood

Melahat Melek

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Tuesday, May 11