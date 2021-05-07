FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Lindsay Jay Harbour

David Smith

David Bryan Capper

Peter Andrew Leahy

Keiwae Trisa Capner

Beau Edward Cunningham

Mark Stephen Mcintyre

Patrick Francis Fien

Tomas William Wilson

Tammi Lecia Clarke

Justin Paul Harrison

Nadia Lee Ross

Benjamin John Lishman Wheeler

Rebecca Leigh Radel

Dena Elsie Pascoe

Anthony Edwin Crane

Dante James Cameron

Stephen Jeffrey Curtis

Zeljko Grbic

Kushan Thosainge Thanuj Dayaratne

Christopher Michael Orreal

Natalie Melissa Johnston

Angelica Jolly

Benjamin David Englefield

Francesco James Edward Gilbert

Blake Denehy

Matthew Edward Shaw

Sheldon Hayes Lloyd

Matthew Paul Rotolone

Meisam Amini

Carl Eric Collett

Shylamaire Kwan Taylor

Bianca Elana Thompson

Kade William Campbell

John Leonard Smith

Christopher Leslie Chapman

Duncan Henderson

Adam Lindsay Lyons

Trent Michael George Stollery

Matthew Paul Hendrik Denis

Dale Massey Shipston

Matthew David Taylor

Owen Ray Renouf

Samer Dabbouss

Michael John Pomplun

Calman Jermaine Clevens

Andrew Nicola Reec Ater

Samantha Michaela Conquest

Viliami Taani Paea Kisina

Leslie James Howie

Aprim Pal Singh Cheema

Narada Jade Cutajar

Michael James Sutton

Luke Kevin Reeves

Matthew Scott Roser

Sarah Ann Bevear

Stella Patricia Woodhouse

Joseph Michael Daley

Aaron Luke Lehane

Maythem Kamil Radhi

Jason Mark Mutimer

Shanon Lee Bullock

Jasmine Marie Wyeth

James Carstairs-Patten

Paul Alan Owen

Nicholas Joshua Bell

Giovanni Genuario

Kimberley Tina Deans

Nicole Anne Robinson

John Cannuli

Jed Cameron Gillham

Chih-Wen Alvin Jiang

Robby-Lee Ross Perkins

Wilson Gregory

Wayne Clifford Moffatt

Jason James Rushton

Zivko Stojakovic

Cameron Roy Murrell

Roland Hirokazu Simons

Nikkita Anne Sonter

Timothy Charles Mclean Ensor

Kylie Ann Kemp

Matthew James Hamann

Sokkhon Men

Nigel John Murrell

Brett Anthony Ericsson

Wolf Brock Cameron

Natalie Dawn Edwards

Phillip Brander

Kaitlin Christine Warren

Tia Liegh Oliver

Michael James Gitsham

Jacinta Carmaline Maine-Conquest

Ashley Kevin James Cooper

Aaron Daniel Hennig

Joanna Maria Kho

Ngoc Huy Le

Michael Hotait

Kara-Lee Jackson

Michael Anthony Langanis

Michelle Zelma Roy

Conteea Louise Nudd

Dragan Djuric

Edward Harold Alan Wilson

Tony Cassaniti

Anthony James Attard

Chan Brandy Vath

Alison Ida Cox

Sammer Dabbouss

Georgia Rae Broadhead

Aaron Christian Broome

Teraza Lee Daley

Omar Bruno Steve Sedmak

Te-Awa Mauratana Thompson

Moiiti Jack Nikora

Melissa Leigh Savage

Lauren Rose Young

Karen Margaret Johnston

Kevin Frederick Wright

Hyung Kwon Doh

Raelene Michelle Coleman

Arlene Anne Edmondstone

David Steven Sorban

Reece Luke Wakefield

Sarah Regina Esposo

Kirsten Maree Tucker

Deshauna Dawn Ruth Gray-Jerome

Priscila Visconte Chacon

Sally Birtles

Curt Michael Casey

Alex George Plews-Cassar

Jake Ren-Jye Lee

Tanika Warner

Terry James Ives

Mohammod Samiul Hossain

Ian Ronald Crowden

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Friday, May 7