FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Timothy Paul Randel
Brendon Gary Cropper
Taylor Maree Catherine Nelson
Glen Stephen Allen
Stephen Andrew Forbes
Kylie Rose Solomon
Adrian Worth Johnson
Stephen Anthony Dunne
Dylan Thomas Nash
Eric Christiansen
Robert John Birch
Mahadi Jafari
Brandon Hastings
Kelvin James Shaw
Sharon Mary Martin
Kevin Andres Munoz Lino
Michael Ferguson
Clint Mitchell Madden
Craig Minns
Zhao Chenming
Troy Barry Fien
Shahbaz Ahmad
Raphael Harker
Yun Zhang
Kayne Kevin Healy
Jamie Julian Exton Allan
Faaneetagatuese Lewis
Warren Lyndon Lamb
Mohammed Shafin Manikam
Allana Reumer
Robert Edmund Mcqueen
Adam Lee Murray Crosswell
Daniel Alexander Leis
Bryan Anthony Swift
Andrew Justin Horsfall
Elias Jeffrey Parker-Lazic
Daimen Tealai
Sharna Amy Holmes
Justin Harold
Ivan Conforti
Clint Madden
Daniel Nicholas James Bucknall
Amber Marie Rose Olszewski
John Frederick Manning
Mohd Hassan Amir Hussain
Jessie Jordan Dale
Angus Charles Langston
Richard John Burke
Malcolm Barry Chicken
Joel James Fullarton
Joel Aaron John Longhurst
Brett John Mahoney
Paulo Henriqie Rezende Fernandes
Darren Lea Wighton
Fadi Chiha
Steven Michael Campbell
Aaron Peter Schiffers
Cory Jay Hollywood
Brendan Luke Karl Berichon
Tevita Qoro
Natalie Betts
Mark Sheridan Waden
Derek Barry Barr
Nathan Robert Newcomb
Luke Aaron Jones
Brooke Lynnette Downey
Adam Brent Sullivan
Benjamin Peter Twine
Latrell Levi Tither-Babbington
Esfar Mohd Rafi
Charles Finn Weideman
Michael Scott Osborn
Tyron Bouraga
Phillip Michael Daveson
Benjamin Michael Pearcy
Bradley James Mendola
Mitchel Blake Scruton
Micah James Arkinstall
Michael Peter Fort
Phillip Rohan Marcus Dibbs
Andrew Justing Horsfall
Madeline Rae Hough
Anne Elizabeth Todd
Dean Glen Jones
Sky Louise Letts
Brok Marc William Mcnamara
Jaynil Khatri
Tayla Caitlin Cooper
Tristan Isaiah Edmunds
Jonothan Meuller
Madeline Maree Walker
Samuel Ian Mccartney
Matthew John Keong
Aaron Thien Chung Chan
Jay Owen Moroney
Joshua Wayne French
Trevor John Perrett
Michael William Pershouse
Manpreet Singh
Steven John Skinner
Matthew John Phillips
William Warry
Dominic Jay Guy
Jason Eskander
Ross Stephen Hannay
Grant Wellesley Mitchell
September Hanceruc-Maha
Hemi Tutaki Tamatea
Alisha Maree Mcnamara
Jason Le Roy Forbes
Joshua Odin Stuart Deem
Jade Rose French
Taniesha Christine Bond
Paul Raymond Girdler
Tristan William James Kopp
Robert James Epstein
Sean Kimmorley
Zachary William Ainge
Andrew Mclennan Miller
Brent Arthur Rose
Matthew Glenn Plater
August George Louis Zanatta
Nathan Wayne Dixon
Bronwyn Susan Hocking
Jamie Thomas Demaine
Dean William Nolan
Natasha Ann Vines
Chloe Ellison
Reza Mohammadi
Jared Steven Ridden
Robert James
Matthew William Archer
Alexander Stephen Riddell
Joshua Michael Worden
Mattais Kilifi Heimuli
Mubarak Abdirizak Aideed
Jessica May Dunlop
Mitchell John Trimble
Tiaan Burger
Antony Owen Weller
Robert Michael See
Todd Jay Sullivan
Daniel Truman Brown
Tina Marie Bruce
Troy Kenneth Dornbusch
Toby Jon Gould
Gregory James Anderson
Mark James Kennedy
Abhishek Kumar Shaw
Raymon Diep
Melvyn Siddall
Daniel David Ellis
Kurt James Bennett Rooke
Greenbeans Australia Pty Ltd
Joseph Paul Daley
Lindsay Donald Patch
Paul Ennis Kelly
Hanny Hamed
Tyler Mark Stuart
Aaron James Reardon
Deon Ramon Presotto
Joshua Alan White
Tauhidul Islam
Graham Barttlet George
Richard Leaf
Kane Rodney Graham
Feza Ngongo
Jodie Anne Croul
Jonas Erize
Bill Cooper
Abbie Lee O'Brien
Jakob Daniel O'Driscoll
Michael James Smith
Tsung-Hao Yu
Gerevas Nideleye
Kelly Lee-Ann Trewin
Craig Andrew Box
Micheal Brad Smith
Bobby-Jo Shanelle Lane
Steven Randall Bates
Jamie Lee Hunter
Rebecca Alexandra Milinkov
Elliot Charles Davies
David John Anthony Grobben
Alex William Heming
Clifton Zack Thomas
Philip Paul Colegate
Andrew Crettenden
Mitchell James Carter
Sharnelle Conlon
Michael James Raineri
Adrian Mark Warren
Umair Latif
Christopher John Mcgilvray
Matthew Kemp Luckhurst
Huaizhi Cai
Alexander Amid Kouhestani Ardestani
James Hamilton Lachlan Alexander
Jye James Harris
Steve Bensley
Lon Eric Orth
Matthew Peter Helman
Charleen Henegan
Andrew George Taylor
Lee Robert Robin
Kyle Walters
Hamish Maurice Russ
Kayla Jane Hardie
Brooke Lynette Downey
Boe Michael Appleton
Andre Simon Kobayaty
Luke Mathew Mcmahon
Douglas William Shea
Sarah Dawn Makere Varty
Beau Paul Richard Cannary
Matthew Everett-Jones
Lyle James Hutchinson
Natalie Hammond
Jake Thomas George Harvey
Raimonds Aleksander Kangur
Douglas Shea
Seamus Dylan Delaney
Dean Andrew Stevenson
Ryan Michael Dowling
Belinda Hui Cheng Yong
Russell Charles Hickey
Helen Mary Anderson
Jowill Hekau Exton
Che Leslie Cockatoo-Collins
Sharnie Lorre Dean
Eli Micheal James Salerno
Raymond Colin Puohotaua
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Tuesday, May 4