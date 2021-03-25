FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Naser Deilami Khoozestani
Eric Ian Woodward
Michael Andrew Heffeiki
Waisea Volavola Varani
Liam James Jordan-Marsland
Peter Tyson
Mervyn Ronald Cullen
Justin Sidney Mccarthy
Annelisifa Ngaluafe
Andres Felipe Pineres Gonzalez
Christopher Pinzone
Mickaela Anatasia Hoelscher
Welber Lima Cardoso
Eric William Iro Williams
Daniel James Blanch
Blade James Peters
Allice Marie Van Dam
Anthony Joseph Warner
Maree Mavis Crabtree
Steve Caiylum Ashton Sanderson
Shane Matthew Lemon
Amy Maree Manning
Darren John Rawlings
Marya Zahran
Kyle Michael Lucas
Matthew Glenn Thiess
Matthew Gordon Greenaway
Murray Robert Keith Jackson
Daniel John Manuhuia Smith
Chrystal Anne Stefanski
Terrence James Wright
Nicholas Joel Johnson
Shane Michael Brown
Guy Barrett Dallas
Grace Kalunga
Thomas William Kidd
Richard Kevin Frostick
Fabian John Hill
Alex Ho Yin Cheng
Blake Joseph Dillon
Lilian Makka Issa
Ismail Mohamed Sheik Tayib
Neisje Louise Bruce
Katey Maree Bitenc
Dwayne Karl Grayson
Timothy John Watson
Clayton Shaun Collard
Adam Thomas Mason
Roja Gholamhosseini
Jay Stephen Hordern
Braydon Graeme Mcgrath
Daniel Athma Smith
Antony Paul Lynch
David Alan Henderson
Roisin Donaghy
Dennis Auelua Fepuleai
Cindy Anne Hadley
