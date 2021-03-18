FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Annabelle Zoe Smith

Lance Randall Bath

Barbara Suwon Lee

Anthony John Pluta

Geoffrey Boyd Mitchell

Phillip Wayne Pidgeon

Elice Isata Bomah

Kylie Anne Wouters

Ahmed Younis Rashid

Chloe Rochelle Melenewycz

Jennifer Rachel Julie Breene

Ashley Walter Johnson

Alexander Ian Mcdonough

Goran Ristic

Jonathon Ian Anton Luyendyk

Dyfed Henry Thomas

Harrison John Riccardo

Maree Mavis Crabtree

Yun Zhang

Timothy Joseph Bretz

James Linden Carrington

Russell Bruce Lutton

Michael James Kelly

Ryan Angel Watson

Stephen Fredrick Swenson

Tobi James Arnold

Teliu Malaki

Corey Joe Leyson

Bailey John Mann

Tuhoe-Potiki Tawari Houkamau

Oskar Mariusz Samsonow

Michael James Grainger

Belinda Shirley Rogers

Craig Geoffrey Gunnis

Thiwat Suebma

Laurence William Smith

Daniel Isbon Mane Zingifuaboro

Andres Felipe Pineres Gonzalez

Trung Minh Truong

Travis Jay Myles

Brooke Ashley Prouten

Coen Michael Pelham

Paul Anthony Ebejer

Manesh Hari Magan

Clinton James Trezise

Chantal Anita Dennis

Roberta Rodrigues De Lima

Anne Elizabeth Todd

Trevina Dale Schwarz

Cormac Gil Buckley

Lauchlan Jay Sanders

Timothy Luke Smith

Anita Elaine Curtis

Richard Heremaia Faust

Christopher John Pischke

Daniel Charles Oswin

Anthony James King

David Sachet

Ricky Clark

Rhys Brodie Daniel Kenyon

Shane Michael Gordon Thompson

Tryneece Kaimaha Denise Walker

Danny John Griffin

Bowie Sheng Papa

Carl William Webb

John Brown

Cherie Marie Dalley

Jordan Richard Marsh

Peter Francis O'Connor

Timothy Luke Rodgers

Faatamalii Tavita

Steven James Haverhoek

Joshua Robert Dittmer

Matthew Keith Towers

Abu Rished Foysol

Ceirwy Holden

Jason Luke Murray

Nancy Lena Maree Coolwell

Shane Michael Brown

Travis Shane Gordon

Alphonse Kaskol

Alipate Ratu Nadurucoko Gonerogo

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Thursday, March 18