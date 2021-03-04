FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Brock Mark Stitt

Rudy Jed Mitchell-Herden

Stuart Mitchell Croft

Terry Keith Reed

Ryan James Sanderson

Mahmood Shahin

Jarrad John Fairbanks

Adam Guy Flower

Darius Hassan Laili

Shane Marchant

Stephen Bryant Wright

Michael Charles Hall

Conah Ryley Morrissey-Harvey

Tural Mustafayev

Jessica Suzanne Bennett

Barbara Suwon Lee

Arlena Kay Squires

Stuart Mitchel Croft

Danny John Griffin

Jasmine Joy Tudman

Anthuan Velez

Tarquin Vincent Grott

Billy Dean Baker

Beau Steven Creevey

Hudson Anthony Emslie

Mia Godschall Johnson

Carlo Irwin Pernicano

Robert Edmund Braithwaite

Benjamin John Michael Storey

Conor Alexander Oliver Tisdell

Kuac Mau Dut

Joshua Kyle Crowther

Nobel Igiraneza

Chloe Rochelle Melenewycz

Wade Luke Mckenzie

Shane David Hutton

Jayda Maree Cook

Shawn Shafir Torbey

Craig Geoffrey Gunnis

Paul Matthew Mcdowell

Peter James Heran

Etienne Blanchet

Lesley Maud Thorpe

Tomas Andres Grenon

Egor Shagin

Rakin Uddin Ahmed

Toni Marsh

Mark Allan Holloway

Chris Papastergou

Dino Vujanic

Troy Alwyn Weedman

Kirstin Vance Hayward

Christine Janice Marty Carstairs

Seyyed Kamal Ghafournejad

Zachary William Ainge

Luke Thomas Dowley

Jonathon Ian Anton Luyendyk

Brooke Ashley Prouten

Dwayne Karl Grayson

Billy Ernest Orchard

Sarah Katherine Vinson

Allister Anson Sing

Majid Rashid Mnette

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Thursday, March 4