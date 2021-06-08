Everybody appearing at Brisbane Magistrates Court, June 8
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Keren Elizabeth Graham
Felicity Miles
John Howard Amundsen
Chandlar Leigh Errol Perry
Benjamin Michael Waller
Isaac Samuel Chalk
Timothy Rafael Jagoszewski
George Davos
Miroslav Jack Samardzija
Vocational Education Training & Employment Aust
David Kenneth Laws
Beaudean Sutton Henderson
Susanne Marie Koenecke
Raymond Leslie Gilligan
Kayla Maree Tavella
Diego Nicolas Padilla Gonzalez
Christopher Brett Fraser
Justin James Greenland
Clinton Samuel Wayne Chand-Bell
Jay Stephen Vidler
Giovanni Genuario
Nathan Renata Jones
Michael John Postle
John Stuart Reihana
Emma Catherine Elizabeth Lindberg
Lachlan Cedric Dent
Scott Andrew Day
Matthew Cameron
Kane Turner
Kathryn Loise Roach
Nicholas Dempster
Carys Anne Huber
Daniel Pilkington
Troy Simon Trevitt
Paul Kenneth Chadwick
Peter Jason Cartledge
Richard James Totoro
Tarquin Vincent Grott
Sharelle Ann Yunker
Rainer Franz Hartl
Christopher Lee Stump
Lisa Ann Trevitt
Michael Trevor Royce Collins
Lauren Marree Mcmahon
Kelly Therese Morgan
Aaron Wayne Stout
Trent Leslie Pridmore
Jonathan George Simpson
Shane Oreilly Ryan
Matthew Paul Crosisca
Christopher Flanagan
Tony James Mcdonald
Amylee Michelle Towle-Mccully
James Anthony Hanran
Babak Najariyan
Kate Nicole Szepanowski
Robert Vernon O'Doherty
Jacob Grant Dan
Carlos Eduardo Imbroisi Filho
Russell Thomas Magnus
Wade Ronald Byth
Paul Mark Taylor
Romie Quilala
Liam James O'Doherty
John Fuller
James Richard Walsh
Celia Anne Paul
Daniel Bentley Joseph Valetic
Lynette O'Grady
Jordan Roman Brennan
Sean Kennedy
Kirstin Vance Hayward
Miroslav Marjanovic
Kenneth William Currie
Moh Ayman Saber Amin
Christopher Pinzone
Richard John Hadfield
Tristram Charles Jager
Katrina Jayne Earles
Brenton Gordan Corney
Mitchell Bernard David Thompson
Annika Elizabeth Eddie
Lawrence Joseph Pudlik
Jeffrey Francis Champion
Susan Elizabeth Maloney
Michael O'Connor
Damien O'Keeffe
Andrew Merritt
Ezekiel Henry Allan Davidson
James George Chetcuti
Charity Joe Adiko
Jake David Barjasic
Mohammad Safari
Austin Michael Lambert
Kye Tyler Manning
Sopi Fagapetti Paleaae
Ljudan Michaelis-Thorpe
Hani Guido
Wiremu Lotofaa Howe
Darren O'Keefe
Rowland Muntala Adams
Rachel Catherine James
Mark Allan Spajic
Adam Thomas Threlfo
Hamzah Alzubady
Leonard Paul Rily
Madeline Ann Hetherton-Bateman
Anh Nhu Le
Elizabeth Phoolmatie Hayden
Peter Jason Paul Cartledge
Jay James Robinson
Luke Augustas Turnham
Stephanie Ann Meehan
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Tuesday, June 8