Everybody appearing at Brisbane Magistrates Court, June 8

Here is a list of matters listed at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Keren Elizabeth Graham

Felicity Miles

John Howard Amundsen

Chandlar Leigh Errol Perry

Benjamin Michael Waller

Isaac Samuel Chalk

Timothy Rafael Jagoszewski

George Davos

Miroslav Jack Samardzija

Vocational Education Training & Employment Aust

David Kenneth Laws

Beaudean Sutton Henderson

Susanne Marie Koenecke

Raymond Leslie Gilligan

Kayla Maree Tavella

Diego Nicolas Padilla Gonzalez

Christopher Brett Fraser

Justin James Greenland

Clinton Samuel Wayne Chand-Bell

Jay Stephen Vidler

Giovanni Genuario

Nathan Renata Jones

Michael John Postle

John Stuart Reihana

Emma Catherine Elizabeth Lindberg

Lachlan Cedric Dent

Scott Andrew Day

Matthew Cameron

Kane Turner

Kathryn Loise Roach

Nicholas Dempster

Carys Anne Huber

Daniel Pilkington

Troy Simon Trevitt

Paul Kenneth Chadwick

Peter Jason Cartledge

Richard James Totoro

Tarquin Vincent Grott

Sharelle Ann Yunker

Rainer Franz Hartl

Christopher Lee Stump

Lisa Ann Trevitt

Michael Trevor Royce Collins

Lauren Marree Mcmahon

Kelly Therese Morgan

Aaron Wayne Stout

Trent Leslie Pridmore

Jonathan George Simpson

Shane Oreilly Ryan

Matthew Paul Crosisca

Christopher Flanagan

Tony James Mcdonald

Amylee Michelle Towle-Mccully

James Anthony Hanran

Babak Najariyan

Kate Nicole Szepanowski

Robert Vernon O'Doherty

Jacob Grant Dan

Carlos Eduardo Imbroisi Filho

Russell Thomas Magnus

Wade Ronald Byth

Paul Mark Taylor

Romie Quilala

Liam James O'Doherty

John Fuller

James Richard Walsh

Celia Anne Paul

Daniel Bentley Joseph Valetic

Lynette O'Grady

Jordan Roman Brennan

Sean Kennedy

Kirstin Vance Hayward

Miroslav Marjanovic

Kenneth William Currie

Moh Ayman Saber Amin

Christopher Pinzone

Richard John Hadfield

Tristram Charles Jager

Katrina Jayne Earles

Brenton Gordan Corney

Mitchell Bernard David Thompson

Annika Elizabeth Eddie

Lawrence Joseph Pudlik

Jeffrey Francis Champion

Susan Elizabeth Maloney

Michael O'Connor

Damien O'Keeffe

Andrew Merritt

Ezekiel Henry Allan Davidson

James George Chetcuti

Charity Joe Adiko

Jake David Barjasic

Mohammad Safari

Austin Michael Lambert

Kye Tyler Manning

Sopi Fagapetti Paleaae

Ljudan Michaelis-Thorpe

Hani Guido

Wiremu Lotofaa Howe

Darren O'Keefe

Rowland Muntala Adams

Rachel Catherine James

Mark Allan Spajic

Adam Thomas Threlfo

Hamzah Alzubady

Leonard Paul Rily

Madeline Ann Hetherton-Bateman

Anh Nhu Le

Elizabeth Phoolmatie Hayden

Peter Jason Paul Cartledge

Jay James Robinson

Luke Augustas Turnham

Stephanie Ann Meehan

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Tuesday, June 8