Everybody appearing at Brisbane Magistrates Court, June 22

Here is a list of matters listed at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Here is a list of matters listed at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Matthew Paul Crosisca

Paul Sidney Trusz

Adam Jeffrey Stewart

Anna Rufaro Chimbandi

John Pat Noki

Xander Oliver Maxwell

Luke David Coomber

Melahat Melek

Sue-Ellen Maree Buchanan

Benjamin John Gordon

Sebastian Giuffrida

Alexander Paul Pluta

Yousif Elhakim Birogi

Ricky Jay Johnson

Thomas James Smith

Natasha Lee Wichura

Hayden Malcolm Forbes Jackson

Malena Reina Davis

Bradon Shayne Ianna

Jay Ashnin Jagadish

Vincent Claassen

Tuasivi Iafeta Masipau

Richard Giles Clarke

Ciaran William James Mccullagh

Adrian Moses Tofilau Leauanae

Luke John Stobart

Jackson Townley-Fox

Harmony Jane Moore

Ian Wheaton Peers

Aaron James Reardon

Andrew William Jenkin

Jessica Elizabeth Brett

Darren Andrew Suiter

Dean Anthony Lane

Brenton Niethe

Tianna Marlene Willis

Lawrence James Raymond Kelly

Luke Thomas Campbell

John Brown

Water Street Investments Pty Ltd

Ryan James Macdonald

David John Mchugh

Scott William Andrews

Nathan John Seery

Zachery Foot

Naser Deilami Khoozestani

Michael Peter Fort

Nicole Rose Saint

Christopher John Stansbie

Lee Alexander Rush

Bradley Nathan Cooze

Rachael Amanda Ida Graham

Anne-Marie Johnston

Ramazan Yildirim

Abbe James Forrester

Tony Mark Brimelow

Shan Ye

Kenneth Lindsay Willis

Michael John Adam

Tyrone Te Winika Mans Harding

Jerome David Blade-Harker

Ursula Mary Harvey

Kyra Leigh Anne Webb

Obonno Orik Obonno

Joshua Dillan Casey

Taylah Christine Oliver

Nicholas Adam Peterson

Mukesh Pulumati

Yahya Hamidi

Christina Jennifer Karklis

Satnam Singh

Monmouth St Investments Pty Ltd

John Stuart Reihana

Soheil Hafiz

Mathew Lokwiya Obol

Adahlia Revai Groves-Hardy

Dallas John Drake

Toni Kayla Garcia

Micah James Arkinstall

Boyd Steven Ericson

David William Paul

Jacob Henning Pedersen

Che Billy Wilkie

Nathaniel Demissie Desta

Geoffrey Gallagher

Mahdi Jafari

Melanie Leyden

David John Martinelli

Melanie Jayne Hardman

Zachery Damian Foot

Benjamin Scott Kalotai

Magon Charles Majak

Colin Bartlett

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Tuesday, June 22