Everybody appearing at Brisbane Magistrates Court, June 11
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Ben Alexander Townson
Clifford Raymond Weller
Simon James
Mark Stephen Crump
Clive Frederick Palmer
Jarrod Alexander Solway
James Michael Wilson
Benjamin Edward Ritter
Perry John Gummer
Matthew George Sawden
Wayne Jason Wakefield
Bradley James Martin
James Cameron Carsas
Christopher Frank Ryan-Budd
James Le
Mayurbhai Rasiklal Patel
James Terence John Wilson
Shane Douglas Rankin
Abbey Grace Rochow
Paul Mathew O'Kane
Riley Daniel Smith
Ashleigh Louise Gillon
Nicholi James Tango
Hamish Finnian Brook Haig
Zacheri Photinos
Raymund Venzin
Yan Qun Ke
Gregory Joseph Cobbo
Luke John Walsh
Mitchell Max Selby
Hajra Akber
Raymond Douglas Wooler
Seth Alexander Long
Reece Slade Webb
Gregory Michael Gallen
Palmer Leisure Coolum Pty Ltd
Steven Anthony Millard
Amie Lee Quinn
Ashley Maurice Dopson
Lachlan Joseph David Brett
Miladin Vukolic
Clay William Barden
Dene William Davis
Alison Jane Milburn
Damien Andrew O'Shea
Nikita Louise Pallister
Braydyn Jayde Gunson
Ian Barry Mackintosh
Michael Anthony O'Brien
Daniel Allen Smith
Jak Quinn Swayn
Neil Leslie Freemantle
Andrew William Garrett
Joshua Hamilton
David Bryan Capper
Matthew Meafua
Noah James Johnson
Helena Machol
Tyson John Matthews
Simon Chun
James Robert Morrison
Kane Dylan Fitzgerald
Jarrod Kevin Anthony Brown
Nathan Alexander Gollan
Pamela Joy Morley
Jason Paul Severs
Ruggar Starr Francis
Aaron James Smith
Aidan Michael Wolff
Paulo Henriqie Rezende Fernandes
Gabriel Zanotelli Frederico
Matthew James West
Danny John Griffin
Andrew John Millar
Juliano Schwartz-Talavave
Cameron Stewart
Thomas Grant Hansen
Marco David Bortoli
Matthew Glen Thomas
Jamie Fredrick Lovell
Clinton John Burns
Abiel Berhane Hagos
Naomi Joy Morgan
Adrian Worth Johnson
Vu Phi Nguyen
Edward Amos
James Justin Bradford Young
Wenping Yin
John William Atkinson
Anita Joan Caruana
Constantinos Kouzoukas
Linh Thi Tran
John Croyden Moore
Rachel Roberta Mckinnon
Matthew Grant Lambert
Anthony James Attard
Stevan Firic
Zacheri Peter Nicholas Photinos
Makram Tutu
Kari O'Brien
Murray George Nicholson
Simon Mark Gosper
Gillian Roberts
Jack O'Leary
Thomas Shaun Oconnor
Zoe Eliza Macdonald
Wade John Collins
Daniel Peter Commins
Amanda Ellen Pershouse
Clayton David Backman
Enterprise Property Holdings Pty Ltd
Christian Jayden Mccartney
Melissa May-Marie Stehr
Bryony Elizabeth Carmichael
Helen Mary Anderson
Mark Wayne Robinson
Khoa Quang Do
Michael Francis Burke
Phillip Leon Jay
Jeffrey John Sagar
Matthew Graham Murray
Bradley David Thompson
Cindy Lee Kenny
Gavin Owen William Georgetown
Hani Guido
Arlena Kay Squires
Wayne John Yanko
Thomas Robert Newton Morgan
William John Cutler
Wayne Lawrance Lavell
Mark Anthony Maczek
Rachel Shanae Lettice
Malcolm Lloyd Hunt
James Terrence Mcconnell
Colin Jon Crawford
Ryan Star Cawthorne
George Louis Berton Samrani
Daniel John Young
Steven John Gritt
Travis Allan Wright
Paul Michael Smith
Lawrence Stanley Cheers
Igor Kataric
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Friday, June 11