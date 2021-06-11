Everybody appearing at Brisbane Magistrates Court, June 11

Here is a list of matters listed at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court on Friday.

Here is a list of matters listed at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court on Friday.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Ben Alexander Townson

Clifford Raymond Weller

Simon James

Mark Stephen Crump

Clive Frederick Palmer

Jarrod Alexander Solway

James Michael Wilson

Benjamin Edward Ritter

Perry John Gummer

Matthew George Sawden

Wayne Jason Wakefield

Bradley James Martin

James Cameron Carsas

Christopher Frank Ryan-Budd

James Le

Mayurbhai Rasiklal Patel

James Terence John Wilson

Shane Douglas Rankin

Abbey Grace Rochow

Paul Mathew O'Kane

Riley Daniel Smith

Ashleigh Louise Gillon

Nicholi James Tango

Hamish Finnian Brook Haig

Zacheri Photinos

Raymund Venzin

Yan Qun Ke

Gregory Joseph Cobbo

Luke John Walsh

Mitchell Max Selby

Hajra Akber

Raymond Douglas Wooler

Seth Alexander Long

Reece Slade Webb

Gregory Michael Gallen

Palmer Leisure Coolum Pty Ltd

Steven Anthony Millard

Amie Lee Quinn

Ashley Maurice Dopson

Lachlan Joseph David Brett

Miladin Vukolic

Clay William Barden

Dene William Davis

Alison Jane Milburn

Damien Andrew O'Shea

Nikita Louise Pallister

Braydyn Jayde Gunson

Ian Barry Mackintosh

Michael Anthony O'Brien

Daniel Allen Smith

Jak Quinn Swayn

Neil Leslie Freemantle

Andrew William Garrett

Joshua Hamilton

David Bryan Capper

Matthew Meafua

Noah James Johnson

Helena Machol

Tyson John Matthews

Simon Chun

James Robert Morrison

Kane Dylan Fitzgerald

Jarrod Kevin Anthony Brown

Nathan Alexander Gollan

Pamela Joy Morley

Jason Paul Severs

Ruggar Starr Francis

Aaron James Smith

Aidan Michael Wolff

Paulo Henriqie Rezende Fernandes

Gabriel Zanotelli Frederico

Matthew James West

Danny John Griffin

Andrew John Millar

Juliano Schwartz-Talavave

Cameron Stewart

Thomas Grant Hansen

Marco David Bortoli

Matthew Glen Thomas

Jamie Fredrick Lovell

Clinton John Burns

Abiel Berhane Hagos

Naomi Joy Morgan

Adrian Worth Johnson

Vu Phi Nguyen

Edward Amos

James Justin Bradford Young

Wenping Yin

John William Atkinson

Anita Joan Caruana

Constantinos Kouzoukas

Linh Thi Tran

John Croyden Moore

Rachel Roberta Mckinnon

Matthew Grant Lambert

Anthony James Attard

Stevan Firic

Zacheri Peter Nicholas Photinos

Makram Tutu

Kari O'Brien

Murray George Nicholson

Simon Mark Gosper

Gillian Roberts

Jack O'Leary

Thomas Shaun Oconnor

Zoe Eliza Macdonald

Wade John Collins

Daniel Peter Commins

Amanda Ellen Pershouse

Clayton David Backman

Enterprise Property Holdings Pty Ltd

Christian Jayden Mccartney

Melissa May-Marie Stehr

Bryony Elizabeth Carmichael

Helen Mary Anderson

Mark Wayne Robinson

Khoa Quang Do

Michael Francis Burke

Phillip Leon Jay

Jeffrey John Sagar

Matthew Graham Murray

Bradley David Thompson

Cindy Lee Kenny

Gavin Owen William Georgetown

Hani Guido

Arlena Kay Squires

Wayne John Yanko

Thomas Robert Newton Morgan

William John Cutler

Wayne Lawrance Lavell

Mark Anthony Maczek

Rachel Shanae Lettice

Malcolm Lloyd Hunt

James Terrence Mcconnell

Colin Jon Crawford

Ryan Star Cawthorne

George Louis Berton Samrani

Daniel John Young

Steven John Gritt

Travis Allan Wright

Paul Michael Smith

Lawrence Stanley Cheers

Igor Kataric

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Friday, June 11