Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court: Who is appearing
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Daniel Christopher Heit
Jarrod Peter Sollaye
Clayton Lucas Parter
Monique Ashlee Roatz-Gallagher
Alen Seferovic
Euni Hamlyn-Harris
Joshua Galamo
Kristal Dianne Hartley
Toby Jon Gould
Mae Price
Gary Ian Zera
Jeremy Adam Bass
Mirasol Olmedo Gibcus
Alexander Thomas Mcinerney
Paul Adrian Skinner
Jessica Suzanne Bennett
Pamela Melissa Facey
Kypros Kypri
Stacey Mark Bokser
Betina Jane Foxall
Kye Triston Wilson
Steve Caiylum Ashton Sanderson
Rebecca Jane Shortridge
Erin Ann Mcgurk
Ranjit Singh
Adam Dean Campbell
Kieran John Ward
Robert Peter Woolcock
Jake Thomas George Harvey
Brian Peatie Smith
Demi Maree Amanda Todd
Joshua Timothy Jason Smith-Kenna
Jaide Emily Curry
Mason Steven Dasilveira
Isaac Liam Baruffi
Lauren Jay Cox
Jessica Emily Ditton
Jayden Lee France
Lara Sheree Carlo
Liam Matthew Irons
William Di Meco
Cassie Joan Eaves
Craig Troy Radford
Alexandria Dee Ellen Moore
Jared Shane West
Kristen Patricia Macleod
Ian Van Stralen
Shanae Lee Gale
Tyler Monarch Stoddart
Owen Ray Renouf
Jennifer Celeste Hudson
Lucas James Walmsley
Kelly Gaige Deryce Te Thomas
Todd Anthony Merrett
Jordan Lee Dansey
Nathan Paul Henry Morrison
Andrew Julian Stewart-Smith
Eli Steinberg Pieremont
Kent Brian Taylor
Angela Kaye Morrison
Aaliyah Christine Peisley
Hakeem Tyger Teklezgy
Troy Neil Charles Houghton
Christopher Jy Greeley
Damian Richard William Levvell
Jermaine William Thomas D Riley
Peter George Leddy
Raymond Frederick Kimber
Adam James Clark
Alexandrea Helen Sharrock
Carlo Paul Massetti
Patrick Junior Oryem
Lachlan Kereama Carmody
Paul Ronald Nelson
Sanjeev Naidu
Baden Charles Oui
Stephen Ian White
Sean Gary Mcclure
Lucas Felipe De Moura
Kurt Michael Hillier
Troy Brendon Artz
Elona Marie Henderson
Emmalyn Emelda Jacobs
Madeline Jane Pfeffer
Dana Lee Kelly
Steven Alan Nicholls
Stuart Galloway
Isabelle Scout Kelly
Corey Mathew Kirkham
Juan Vernon Fredrick Duncan
Stacey Louise Eliopoulos
Elysse Mary Mepstead
Jayden Gary Ziebell
Cara Louise Elliott
Boguslawa Kincel
Lamickey Anthony Pitt
Mark James Sheppard
Kaingakau-A-Rawi Puru
Joseph Andrew Reid
Denis Ceric
Shane Peter Simpson
Gilbert James Collins
Adam John Walker
Christopher James Finn
Arlene Anne Edmondstone
Korrine Anita Law-Douglas
Zizo George
Justin Latchford
Ricky Allan Newman
Katelyn Ariea Gatfield-Ryce
Sharon Lee Nunn
Gary Charles Motlap
Brodie Douglas Lynch
Avraham Gevurah Apelaham Daniel
Jeffrey Michael Kubale
Lachlan James Mcnamara
Beejay Eruera Hansen
Aidan James Martin
Milly Rose Wilson
Shane Peter Prescott
Nathan James Alexander Clark
Rachel Michael Naomi Ghee
Aaron William Tewes
James Liam Beer
Corrine Helen Slack
Michael Shane Fraser
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Monday, June 21