Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court: Who is appearing

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Daniel Christopher Heit

Jarrod Peter Sollaye

Clayton Lucas Parter

Monique Ashlee Roatz-Gallagher

Alen Seferovic

Euni Hamlyn-Harris

Joshua Galamo

Kristal Dianne Hartley

Toby Jon Gould

Mae Price

Gary Ian Zera

Jeremy Adam Bass

Mirasol Olmedo Gibcus

Alexander Thomas Mcinerney

Paul Adrian Skinner

Jessica Suzanne Bennett

Pamela Melissa Facey

Kypros Kypri

Stacey Mark Bokser

Betina Jane Foxall

Kye Triston Wilson

Steve Caiylum Ashton Sanderson

Rebecca Jane Shortridge

Erin Ann Mcgurk

Ranjit Singh

Adam Dean Campbell

Kieran John Ward

Robert Peter Woolcock

Jake Thomas George Harvey

Brian Peatie Smith

Demi Maree Amanda Todd

Joshua Timothy Jason Smith-Kenna

Jaide Emily Curry

Mason Steven Dasilveira

Isaac Liam Baruffi

Lauren Jay Cox

Jessica Emily Ditton

Jayden Lee France

Lara Sheree Carlo

Liam Matthew Irons

William Di Meco

Cassie Joan Eaves

Craig Troy Radford

Alexandria Dee Ellen Moore

Jared Shane West

Kristen Patricia Macleod

Ian Van Stralen

Shanae Lee Gale

Tyler Monarch Stoddart

Owen Ray Renouf

Jennifer Celeste Hudson

Lucas James Walmsley

Kelly Gaige Deryce Te Thomas

Todd Anthony Merrett

Jordan Lee Dansey

Nathan Paul Henry Morrison

Andrew Julian Stewart-Smith

Eli Steinberg Pieremont

Kent Brian Taylor

Angela Kaye Morrison

Aaliyah Christine Peisley

Hakeem Tyger Teklezgy

Troy Neil Charles Houghton

Christopher Jy Greeley

Damian Richard William Levvell

Jermaine William Thomas D Riley

Peter George Leddy

Raymond Frederick Kimber

Adam James Clark

Alexandrea Helen Sharrock

Carlo Paul Massetti

Patrick Junior Oryem

Lachlan Kereama Carmody

Paul Ronald Nelson

Sanjeev Naidu

Baden Charles Oui

Stephen Ian White

Sean Gary Mcclure

Lucas Felipe De Moura

Kurt Michael Hillier

Troy Brendon Artz

Elona Marie Henderson

Emmalyn Emelda Jacobs

Madeline Jane Pfeffer

Dana Lee Kelly

Steven Alan Nicholls

Stuart Galloway

Isabelle Scout Kelly

Corey Mathew Kirkham

Juan Vernon Fredrick Duncan

Stacey Louise Eliopoulos

Elysse Mary Mepstead

Jayden Gary Ziebell

Cara Louise Elliott

Boguslawa Kincel

Lamickey Anthony Pitt

Mark James Sheppard

Kaingakau-A-Rawi Puru

Joseph Andrew Reid

Denis Ceric

Shane Peter Simpson

Gilbert James Collins

Adam John Walker

Christopher James Finn

Arlene Anne Edmondstone

Korrine Anita Law-Douglas

Zizo George

Justin Latchford

Ricky Allan Newman

Katelyn Ariea Gatfield-Ryce

Sharon Lee Nunn

Gary Charles Motlap

Brodie Douglas Lynch

Avraham Gevurah Apelaham Daniel

Jeffrey Michael Kubale

Lachlan James Mcnamara

Beejay Eruera Hansen

Aidan James Martin

Milly Rose Wilson

Shane Peter Prescott

Nathan James Alexander Clark

Rachel Michael Naomi Ghee

Aaron William Tewes

James Liam Beer

Corrine Helen Slack

Michael Shane Fraser

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Monday, June 21