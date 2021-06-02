FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Ford Cosworth Buchanan
Caine John Ryan
Angela Fae Dunne
Elizabeth Lee Fraser
Montgomery Joseph Clevens
Aaron Bruce Macdonald
Sue-Ellen Maree Buchanan
Kaea Philip Thomas
Loukas Dimitrios Kappos
Nicholas William Cummings
Harry Michael Josephson
Kirsten Shillingsworth
Patrick David Donley
Katrina Jane Woodrow
Tania Louise Bokan
Veronica Fay Graham
Tawour El-Hakim Birogi
Gary Ian Zera
Anthony Leon Lavelle
Jakob Daniel O'Driscoll
Anthony Thomas Mitchell-Dale
Greig Robert Suttie
Craig Douglas
Joshua James Saunders
Matthew Robert Rome
Mitchell Leigh Phillip Scott
Glendenna Elizabeth Vera Carlo
Rory James Mullins
Lisa Marie Turner
Rahul Krishna Raju
Jay Tyler West
Jaye Stephen Kornet
Joshua Wayne French
Juan Carlos Ospina Orjuela
Skye Catherall
Mitchell Ryan Vickers
Warren Neil Mann
Daniel John Harrison
Anthony Kostakis
Brodey Ethan Collins
Reanna Krystal Cambridge
Tayne Riley Clarkson
Kylie Rose Solomon
Kurtis Rex Bingley
Letitia Maree Lacey
Avzi Ejupi
Pedros Whitley Ramoni
David John Healy
Craig Haines
Neil Anthony Kelly
Keirron Geoffrey Allan Spicer
Stacey Wheatley
Zivko Stojakovic
Zaine Roger Ritter
Paul Andrew Dennith
Jayce Richard Jacquin
Zachary John Stephen
Madeline Rae Hough
Melinda Louise Austin
Lynn Stacey Henry
Andrew Bruce Newton
Zachery Edward Young
Robert Mason-Punch
Jason Anthony Mitchell
Alexander Shaun Monaghan
Mary Jane Mcgrady
Serena Rachel Schultz
Alex William Heming
Kevin Frank Dixon
Michael Mark Ramsay
Gareth Ross Walpole
Patrick Joseph Gallagher
Robert Michael Clifford
Adam Ryan Milroy
Tanja Louise Cameron
Stacey Ann Mann
Shane Michael Rose
Nathan Lee Wilson
Serena Rachael Schultz
Christopher Robert Grant
Kristofer Thomas Paul Gorton
Amelia Jasmin Bessant-Probert
Blake Andrew Connor Whell
Gary John Salter
Raymond Scott James
Cayden Jay Mollone
Zachary Mark Lewis
Timothy John Fisher
Ian Syd Serigo Sandow
Miller Rose Macleod-Mcghie
Bianca Elana Thompson
Trevor Graham Daniels
Nakita Eileen Conlon
Mark Peter John Beeney
Roslyn June Broome
Tarnika Deborah Minnie-Fay Roma
Louise Ann Rhodes
Niklas Luke Swain
Zizo George
Carlos Arrabal
Alan Macgregor
Stuart William Palmer
Donald Travis Abbott
Sara Debra-Lee Harris
Rupert Edward Geater Logan
Alex Mitchell Ridge
