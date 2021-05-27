FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Thursday, May 27

Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Thursday, May 27

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Kyle Paul Dodd

Michael Davidson

Brett John Mahoney

Jamie Fielding

David Neville Mcnamara

Nicholas John Chapman

Cameron Michael Grills

Naomi Louise Harkins

Hannah Ruth Askew

Jethro David Duncan

Michael Paul William Anderson

Cindy Lee Bowden

Shane Peter Simpson

Oscar Frederick Wynn Brown

Joseph Robert Mangan

Julian John Forde

Peter John Cook

Tom-John Johnson

Sharnella Elizabeth Rose Jerome

Orestes George Roumeliotis

Abhishek Sharma

Sefik Ferizovic

Bree-Ann Janet Hoeben

Troy Benjamin Payne

Luke Aaron Phillips

Zali Maree Watson

Leslie Burns

Benjaman James Dennis

Sean Thomas Keith Simmons

Andrew Fredrick Smith

Adam Robert Fox Spencer

Joseph Andrew Reid

Paul Ronald Nelson

Brandon James Lang

Pedros Whitley Ramoni

Tonia Fahnbulleh Suah

Karl Robert Newburn

Nigel Alexander Gowing-Stafford

Jason Daniel De Groot

Desmond John Hinkley

Corey James Hagarty

Jesse Lain Adare Franks

Braydon Franklin

Sujan Tiwari

Paul John Gude

Damien James O'Shea

Aaron Michael Stevens

Jayden Kenneth Upton

Liam Matthew Irons

Jake Gormley

Austin Elliot Daw

Cassie Joan Eaves

Tony Collin Mackay

Sharney Lee Bulman

Jordan William Beattie

Joseph Basil Cerasa

Jeremy Andrew Woodland

Katherine Lorna Goldie Mitchell

Avraham Gevurah Apelaham Daniel

Jason Peter Berge

Daniel Ibrahim

Stephanie Louise Paxton

April Amanda Mcnaught

Peter Jason Haynes

Sara Louise Hoeben

Damien Lloyd Young

Skylee Anne Summers

Bridgette Emily Fenton

Daniel Patrick Ussher

Tania Louise Bokan

Brendan John Jones

Hemi Tutaki Tamatea

Tyson Leslie Turner

Joel Patrick Cassidy

Alan Wayne Munro

Nicholas Bunic

Ionut Adrian Serbanoiu

Patrick Laurence Maloney

Dung Minh Le

George Thomas Tapau

Luke Andrew Sorensen

Jason Gary Maguire

Allan Scott Thomson

Alamin Kaunda Kalifa

Junior Jordan

Ryan Daniel Bickley

Benjamin Terrance Turnbull

Sebastian Andrew Robert Jess-Hunter

Shuo Li

Matthew Joseph Thomson

Arani Maui Tapsell

Kane Stirling Woolmer

Glen Aaron Burley

Kerrie Lavina Hassett

Sarayah Zoe Tullberg

Joseph John Patrick Millar

Gian Ugo Di Girolamo

Jason Scott Ovenstone

Nikisha Ann Margaret Cameron

Letitia Joy Dickman

Malnetta Fuimaono

Julie Ann Miosge

Zarif Sarker

Lachlan James Griffiths

Kahle David Tolson

Melissa Doreen Murphy

Mitchell Harrison Towns

Benjamin Joseph Gilbert

Dwight Dylan John Reeks

Jasmine Janine Cummins

Hannah Patrice Stephen

Reece Conrad Mladenovic

Janet Rebecca Everitt

Jessica Radelle Woodhead

Emma Lynette Davis

Sharma Allysia Jaynean Paul

Terry James Janis

Nigel Veni Ah Colt

Gregory John Kingdom

Wadkibut Ochalla Ojulu

Nicole Ellen Millard

Latifah Nicole Nyman

Asman Khan

Jamie Jason Hasic

Jermaine Jesse Wright

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Thursday, May 27