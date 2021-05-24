FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Monday, May 24

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Paul David Burton

Judicial Officer

Nathan John Sutton

Shane Lindsay Kent

Bree-Anne Adsett

Donald Travis Abbott

Bradley Raymond Kelly

Jessica Kerslake

Michael John Mccormack

Francis Charles Renouf

Tom Patrick Harris

Nathan James Elystan Duffy

Dwight Dylan John Reeks

Craig John Winters

Timothy Lindsay Horgan

Peter Lyle Niewand

Jamie Lee Hunter

Benjamin John Parks

Joshua Timothy Jason Smith-Kenna

Krystal Anne Mckewin

Clinton Leslie Parker

Craig Jeffrey Ross

Ngutji Nyarki Fogarty

Warrick Bruce Trewavas

Raphael Harker

Floyd Rex Aubrey Georgetown

Andrew Grant Mann

Carlo Paul Massetti

Scott William Wilson

Darren Noel Larsen

Michael Dylan Williams

Benjamin Hugh Beddoes

Mohammed Ali El-Bahnssawi

Kani Te Aomarere Atutahi Henare

Stephen Mark Hale

Benjamin David Carroll

Mohammad Jawad Anwari

Tom Andrew Kinsey

Jake Zappa Macnamara-Langford

Aaron Dean Mitchell

Melanie Lee Cavanagh

Dominic Jaide Henningsen

Bodean Reshaun Murray

Mathias Dennis Moloney

Brett Raymond Doyle

Joel Jesse Austin

Hudson Nyandwi

John James Davies

Brent Albert Jones

Paul William Jones

Mauricio Mesa Mariscal

Shane Ryan Edwards

John Peter Mcmahon

Mark Ian Leather

Joshua Christopher Doo

Trisha Lee Turner

Richard Edward Thomas Macartney

Sharni Maureen Ellis

Luke Phillip Thurgood

Marshall Owen Quinn

Jayden Lee Yarrie-Page

Jessica Marie Deacon

Ramez Campbell

Nathaniel Caballero

Warwick Edward Mclerie

Colin John Ladewig

Jamie Jason Hasic

Jessica Emily Ditton

James Leslie Wallace

Jeanie May Tanna

Alinta May Suey

Aaliyah Christine Peisley

Michael Lee Boxsell

Peter Shin

Emma Louise Spagnolo

Dung Minh Le

George Guido

Sharnelle Conlon

Elysse Mary Mepstead

David John Rough

Greta Louise Heathcote

Dale John Atkinson

Tace Desrae-Kara Mcevoy

Myles Ryan Bickle

Lachlan James Cuming

Kym Maree Hardcastle

Stuart John Eames

Vicary Sherwin Lisford Lovell

Tanya Louise Bartley

Rowan Stockwell

Kent Brian Taylor

Ashly Michael Butler

Jon Malek

Darren John Wilson

Amie Lee Quinn

Kiara Bree Hounslow

James David Tattam

Rajesh Naicker

Adrian Carl Mitchell

Peter Donald Michelmore

