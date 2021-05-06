FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Thursday, May 6

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Nicholas Robert Kendal Weir

Ronald Carabay

Nancy Zoe Fisher

Prudence Michelle Pennicott

Joshua Dale Chubb

Ethan Joseph Moratti

David Allan Maly

Ronald Arthur Gyemore

Lauren Marree Mcmahon

Bartholomew James Heron

Richard Lewis Goodard

Ryley James Keenan

Daniel Harrison

Sebastian Illiparambil John

Kit William Laffan

John Edward Barnier

Jamie Jason Hasic

Frederick Keith Sullivan

Andrew Bruce Pettit

Jason Ross Constable

Matthew Martin John

Callum Connor Verkerk Hood

Uhlan Bird

Dung Minh Le

Dwayne Andrew Mckinley

Amelia Jihe Chapman

Trevis John Clarke

Aaron Davies

Aiden Keith Moller

Vanessa Ann Richards

Ahmad Ragab Hamed Kanaan

Tiger Hargood

Rhianna Jane Meteyard

Benjamin John Curtis

Zachary William Pearse

Caleb Joshua Semeatu

Ava Madeleine Briskey

Corey Mark Forster

Amanda Helen Burnett

Jordan Stanley Mark Richards

Zivko Stojakovic

Damon Geoffrey James Andrews

Viking Thor Schaffer

David Zamfir

Karl Joseph Eichin

Rosalind Talbot

Mathew Gough

Tyson Robertson

Daniel Denis Walker

William Antonio Whitney-Reyes

Jene Lee Gallahar

Helen Maree Langburne

Robert Ben Almat

Clinton Alan Hanley

Joshua Michael Mcmillan

Stuart Galloway

Athian Aguer Bior

Daniel Joshua Harrison

Matthew Joseph Ellis

Kimberley Ann Elkington

Kathleen Ellen Gribbin

Alysha Maree Herbert

Matthew Stephen Peck

Carl John Matheson

Lydia Dianne Repu

Gregory Stephen Kite

Tahlia Laya-Ariana Stickens

Tony Collin Mackay

Stephen William Elliott

Janet Rebecca Everitt

Anthony Charles Wakeling

Ronnie Sheppard

Matthew Charles Auld

Bayo Mola

Mitchell Ryan Vickers

John William Mikiel

Dylan Peter Taylor

Corey Michael Ward

Bereket Teklesenbet Woldemariam

Kaya Mokohiti T Reweti

Brett Gavin Jeffery

Dylan Kane Gniel

Raylene June Fisher

Angela Fae Dunne

Malcolm Lloyd Hull

Michael Joe Mcdonald

Sandy William Clark

Jemma Isabelle Boland

Mark Lee Ungerer

Jessequa Anna-Leise Yves Stephens

Brodie Shawn Brewer

Farah Ahmed Mohamed

Reiss Damien Goodrich-Davey

Glenn Norman Davis

Shaamin Kaiherau Eynon

William John Rand

Gary Ian Zera

Ethan Paul Thomsen

Livingstone Chambers-Blair

Brenton James Dix

Zeena Segeyaro

Trai Roland Melville

Stacey Wheatley

Mitchell Alexander Jeffery

Caleb William Kotyman

Danyl John Abel

Benjamin Hunter Cleaver

Amy Elizabeth Elenoa Biumaiwai

Timothy Charles Ainsworth

Chad Stone Mcdonald

Joshua Fata

Roderick Charles Oram

