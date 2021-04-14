FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Matthew Calim Crowther Christie

Belinda Lee Newham

Jonty Robert West-Wade

Shaun Anthony Knight

Neil Anthony Kelly

Carl John Matheson

Venkatesh Kommanaboyina

Zizo George

Jacob Samuel Evans

Jessica Anne Barbara Glover

Duncan Henderson

Roderick John Patterson

Mitchell Anthony Toki

Donna Lee Blair

Zac Polzella

Gweng Deng

David Kimball Christie

Robert John Mcelhinney

Georgie Maree Mcclelland

Ryan James Patterson

Glen Jay Pinkerton

Thomas William Rolls

Orestes George Roumeliotis

Thomas William Straede

Michael Puime

Sharna Leigh Ward

Sharon Roberta Jane Wiley

Sharnie Lorre Dean

Adam John Dunn

Timothy John Fisher

Shannon Dale Robertson

Shawn Andrew Wickham

Dane Andrew Elliott

Timothy Paul Mulherin

Andre John Snajdar

Sara Jane Anderton

Hayden Mitchell Larrigan

Fadi Chiha

Robert Francis Mcphee

Daniel James Gleeson

Kent Brian Taylor

Stephen Drakos

Chloe Eveleen Reid

Gary Harold Marshall

Steven Alefosio

Tamyka Jane Enks

Justin Visona

Luke Joseph Paul Sharplin

Stephen James Rathbone

Dean Kolek

Jaye Stephen Kornet

Gor Marial Makooi

Avraham Gevurah Apelaham Daniel

Nicole Jennifer Jukiel

Jesse Aaron Dare

Chloe Love Wastell

Robert John Bell

Nicholas David Ireland

Luke Rickard-Worth

Norton William Mcintyre

Benjamin Louis Centemeri

Melissa Jane Hughes

Tanya Denise Haddon

Robert Anthony Charles Lawrence

Joshua Robert Stewart

Taison Grainger

Luke Thomas Campbell

Jene Lee Gallahar

Matthew James Kitto

Matthew Beau Malcolm Lambert

Joshua Adam Budd

Christopher St John Sheppard

Jamie Lee Roberts

Jessica May Dunlop

Tayla Sheffield

Stephen Alan Roger Goodridge

Amylee Michelle Towle-Mccully

Emma Corrie Treasure

Charmaine Jean Luka

Jamie Renee Parker

Christine Estelle Gillies

Jared Anthony Livermore

Selwyn Allen Russon

Nicholas Joshua Rozic

Kylie Anne Cecilia Lewis

Louise Ann Rhodes

Susan Lynette Hedegaard

Trevor Atherton

Kyle Campbell Clarke

Stewart Thomas Dabas

Matthew Sidney Hendry

Miles Zachary Magree

Rebecca Gay Humphrys

James Philip Maclean

Nicholas John Steffens

Zahangir Alam

Dylan Steel Pickersgill

Jordan Rhys Bell

Naomi Jane Dewhirst

Kiel Morgan Guy

Alexander Zanemann

Morrison Schrader

Dennis Kahuria Ndirangu

Emilia Mcnamara

Charna Jayne Drury

Jacob James Humphreys

Michael James Latham-Purdon

Shaun Douglas Piening

Brooke Leigh Woodhead

Renae Maree Brunsmann

Lee Andrew Pemble

Richard John Todd

Jake Daniel Russell

Michael Scott Osborn

Gwen Gillian Schoeman

Carter T Brown

Taylor Anne Chambers

Benjamin Barry New

Anthony John Kovacevic

Lauie Michael Tagaloa

Rachel Michelle Fraser

Anesa Izmirlic

Ashley Erin Whidborne

Klay Gross Davies

Emily Sharon Baxter

Germasion Mokonen Siyum

Lydia Boca

Junior Pedebone

Francis Garrido

Natasha Crystal Cheree Contarino

Lawrence Eid

Lorna Lee Blair

Benjamin Scottney-Turbill

Luciano Angelucci

Margaret Ronella Hopkins

Michael Anthony Capner

Jarred Peter Field

Natisha Cara Obah

John David Andrew

Yaimee Merinda Pearl Currie

Shelley Ann Walton

Raina Grace Moncrieff

Glenn Bradley Carlyle

Rami El Haddad

Lydia Dianne Repu

Hayden Malcolm Forbes Jackson

Keith Robert Joinbee

Dan Joesph Raffin

Brooke Maree Anderson

Indiana William Burden Anderson

Ngoc Huy Le

David William Wilkie

James Carlin Petherick

Joel Chapman

Dion Michael Mahia

Pauliasi Nagusa

Graham John Houston

Samuel Cameron Huxley

Glenn Raymond Baldry

Samuel William Fairhall

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 14