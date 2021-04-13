Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court: Who is appearing

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Daniel James Kelly

Kawaana Lee Nanette Dalton

Kailey Sue Evans

Christopher Allan Hill

Sepulona Lemuelu

Mohammad Safayat Khadem

Nicholas Paul Hanley

Michelle Elleney Tagu

Jaye Stephen Kornet

Andrew Nicholas Filips

Kyra Leigh Anne Webb

Brooke Marree Coe

Kelly Leigh Lark

Jasmine Thelma May Smith

Rebecca Anne Cox

Sharney Lee Bulman

Alexander Llewelyn Bond

Adam John Gray

Jason Christopher Eastaughffe

Christopher William Conlon

Skye Belinda Hoolihan

Scott Ronald Shaw

Matthew Robert Peel

Cris David Medina

Brodie Glen Black

Kevin Mark Carstairs

Michelle Joy Harris

Matthew James Newton

Jeffrey David Gortmans

Nethaniel Bartlett

Carlii Hynes

Jillian Margaret Lieschke

Sheldon Josiah Silk

Stephen Leslie Rumsby

Debra Fay Luca

Pintea Ciprian Farcas

Dylan Peter Taylor

Harrison Owen Cowlishaw

Cain Matthew Age

Gregory James Anderson

Bevan John Thomas

Jamie Jason Hasic

Setu Joseph Aloiai

Ashley Brent Ledez

Felicity Clare Miles

Rashid-Ahmed Omarjee

Stephen Andrew Forbes

Malina Joy Passmore

Leigh Stewart Ryan

Shane Lester Charles Smith

Edson Nyandwi

David Anthony Seris

Nigel Erin Stafford

Peter James Taniwha

Vincenzo Robertiello

Lili Jade Cronin

Alex John Meurant

William Edward Campbell Lawson

Michael Joseph Newton

David Daniel Wallace

Kellie Maree Harmer

Skye Melinda Hutton

Osman Deng

Jayde Louise Gallagher

Brandon Taylor Timm

David Michael Stackhouse

Felicity Miles

Scott Williams

Isreal Bram Muckan

Joseph Allan Grogan

Breezie-Anne Enid Cross

Dana-Marie Pearse

Chester John Alexander Ryan

Marjan Muhammad Syed

Tiffany Ann Franklin

Crystal Anne Court

Darlene Janette Gwilliams

Kyson Onbashi

Jessica Marie Deacon

Stephen John Davies

Farid Andrew Dakin

Jaylee Mary Healy

Clinton Patrick Noy

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 13