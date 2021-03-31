FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Ryan Edward Dwyer
Jessica Jayne Payzis
Samarn Prom
Lachlan Andrew Elijah Dunn
Matthew Hughes Moor
Jaidyn David Falloon
Bowie Naava Larnach
Nicholas William Overell Heywood
Amarnie Ritter
Brendan James Hollywood
Drucilla Kelly
Charles Kenneth Speedy
Jack Matthew Oswald
Dean Noel Cameron
Emily Jane Bramley
Dean Glen Jones
Connor Michael Lovell
Jack Thomas Robinson
Cooper Jordan Breen
Kun-Lin Kuo
John Francis Carter
Steven John Cashen
Michael Grant O'Brien
Lily Marie Richardson
Lachlan Robert Baldwin
Teneil Lee Hassan
Damien Paul Coutts
Jamie Fielding
Damien Christopher Law
Stanley Richard Marciniak
Jasmine Wilde
Richard Phillip Gritt
Brooke Kirea Large
Neville Tremain Maxwell Brannock
Luke David Conlan
Jingjing Yi
Kenneth Lindsay Willis
Sarah Jayne Persechino
Katie Nicole Swainson
Richard Ian Bridges
Jacquelyn Ann Forster
Kayne Kevin Healy
Gordon Keith Doctor
Kim James Varley
Brandon Hastings
John Henry Shipard
Lili Jade Cronin
Dylan James Barry
Mary-Louise Hocking
Cort Ari Hale
Hamish John Volker
Matthew Kemp Luckhurst
Darren Stanley Johnston
Jessica Streets
Joel Timothy Bedington
Adam Luke Minarelli
James Michael King
Zaryn Martin Gardiner
Matthew Graham Murray
Kadija Mohamed
Benjamin James Riley-Winters
Luke Augustine Stratton
Sam Jacob Gray
Ian James Wilson-Scott
Fiona Ruth Archer
Bridgette Emily Fenton
Samuel Bergmann
Ellen Lela Dallow
Murray Travis Nowlan
Kathryn Loise Roach
Nariko Emma Mcdonnell
Gary Harold Marshall
Marley Mathews
Luke Andrew Watkins
Dwaine Robert King
Dylan Robert Keith Storm
Jessica Anne Reid
Jordan Roman Brennan
Rudolf Andrzej Szadkowski
Ngoc Huy Le
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 31