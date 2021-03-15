FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Monday, March 15

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Bowman Christopher Graham

Ghia Maree Clayton

Charlotte Rosemary Hellen

Warrick Bruce Trewavas

Aidan Lee Wendijk

Tianah Portelli

Robert Waine Tayler

Letitia Maree Lacey

Scott Cameron Finlayson

Alexander Duncan Fraser

Lachlan Lambert Macchion

Isaiah Cooke

Jamil Michael Rynne

Harry James Tombs

Nathaniel John Matthews

Merlin Nikolaus Gertz

Andrew James Parker

Michael James Mcguire

Matthew Stephen Peck

Marise Patricia Byrne

Aaden Zachariah Reid

Clint Victor Beeston

Emily Jane Bramley

Timothy James Knox

Lynda Lee Reid

Carl Eric Collett

Michael Lee Oniga

Nerissa Anne Marsden

Robby-Lee Ross Perkins

Douglas William Shea

Chantelle Patricia Baker

Scott Anthony Richards

Adahlia Revai Groves-Hardy

Deni Maxi Shally

Kadija Mohamed

David Cobban

Ryan Daniel Bickley

Daniel Charles Barker

Ajdin Fazlic

Douglas Shea

Carlie-Jade Nikora Walker

Alexander Lyle Newlands

Sativa-Yanta Scowan

Benjamin Kelly Corbett

Michael Edwin

Peter William Ellis

Kelly Leeanne Knox

Che Desmond Smith-Sellars

Lara Sheree Carlo

Angus Ross Lihou

Michael James Constable

Tanechka Roslyn Mcaleese

John Travis Buckley

Zachary John Stephen

Rozeleen Nisha Hodgkinson

Dylan Scott Harrington

Guy Allan Walter

Nicholas Trent Kelly

Damion Antonio Fiore

Kurt Thomas Shaw

Mary-Louise Hocking

Adam Nicholas Fern

Lachlan Jay Lapham

John Murray Elvis Dowden

Wendy Louise Bell

Patrina Mary Alexander

Aaron James Tonissoo

Kalika Beatrice Link

Tyler Maclaren Espinosa

Jacinta Angela Mills

Stacey Ann Swaine

Alana Louise Reilly

Luke James Algie

Steven Bruce Johnson

Terrin Andrew De-Thierry

Mark Stephen Lewis

Robert Steven Carmichael

Avraham Gevurah Apelaham Daniel

Emma Leigh Bohorquez

Melissa May Disney

Brook Dana Currie

Jason James Rushton

James William Bond

Michael Roderick Jones

Ben Mark Settetrombe

Benjamin Ralph Lowry

Tania Zaphia Kazzi

Emilia Mcnamara

Gerrard Leo Davis

Brodie James Wheeler

Connor Allen Gater

Timothy Charles Mclean Ensor

Jason Michael Steer

Samuel John Charlton

John Suafai Semau

Mellissia Maree Clark

Estela Desiree Bianchi

Paul Collins

Jake Nicoll

Shane Colin Lane

Danelle Rose Sheen

Gershome Kebel Rodgers

Joel Andrew Kenneth Murray

Shaun Michale Sinfield

Laura Michelle Sussmann

Rechard Chidi Okonye

Murray Travis Nowlan

Jana Mackesha Hodges

Christopher Kent Richardson

Darin John Antram

Mary Theresa Hodge

Corey Anthony Durham

Laverne Louise James

Trent Andrew Underdown

Jae Damon Cook

Amanda Leis Kimmel

David Jurcut

Kieren Matthew Craig Baker

Matthew Paul Hendrik Denis

Glen Jay Pinkerton

Kayleb Blade Lees-Brown

Gregor James Moore

Norman Glen Matthew Cobbo

Neil Thomas Fleming

Conner Grahame Toohill

Jason Ian Sykes

Shane Leimeister

Zoe Eliza Macdonald

Kathryn Mcphail

Destry Steven Rex Johnson

Christopher James Beck

Samuel William Fairhall

Jerome Aiden Alexander Misa

Toby Glenn Collins

