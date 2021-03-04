Menu
Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Thursday, March 4
Crime

FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
4th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

 

Deon Charles Monsell

Michael Paul Emery

Kenneth Allan Ross

Nathan James Williams

Christopher James Jessiman

Diamond Elden Leasi

Narelle Amanda Paxton

Shayne Christopher Robertson

Babak Najariyan

Richard Matthew Bartulin

Jarrad John Fairbanks

Zaccarra Gavin P H Scott

Dylan James Johnson

Tyrell Erueti

Justin Lea Rampton

Bryan Neil Crisp

Benjamin Robert Shephard

James Leigh Broadley

Sharna Amy Holmes

Katrina Leanne Luhrs

Mitchell Anthony Toki

Jason Scott Webb

Shangmin Zhu

Jordan Joseph Ellem

Rupert Edward Geater Logan

Troy David Thomas Murphy

Chelsea Renae Roberts

Michael James Whelan

Jamie-Lee Stretton

Declan Rhys Dunne

Theron Moodley

Ashley John Carter

Carl John Matheson

Asim Zafar

Andrew Nyagwa Piewa

Emma Rose Castles

Laionosi Siu Toetuu

Tamicka-Jane Page Catlin-Smith

Michael Brian Glazier

Matthew Whiteside

Damien Wilson

Shane Matthew Aplin

Rebecca Lee Booth

Nigel Jairos Mvula Mcfadyen

Harrison Michael Benjamin-Agnew

Hoane Joseph Kahu

Desmond Noel Frescon

Rhys Liam Brown

Gregory Stephen Kite

Beau Neville James Watson

Matthew Patrick Cross

Terence Sean Davis

Shanthi Marie Kalyanasundaram

Jon Christopher Stuen

Andrew Douglas Pearce

Tameka Louise Tonks

Shawn Andrew Wickham

Louis Hugh Benjamin-Agnew

Steven Leslie Grace

Ngaroimata Clarke

Raylene Catherine Hines

Luke Robert Noonan

Manjula Kate Mclean

Sonya Kylie Nelson

Dwayne Edward Gee

Daniel John Manuhuia Smith

Madison Elizabeth Whitehead

Adam Joel Anderson

