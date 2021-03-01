FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Steven Lawrence Kevin Williams

Matthew James Law

Bevan James Charles Roberts

Teegan Marie Hassum

John Hendry Martin

Grant Lachlan Whatmore

Abby-Sue Cottam

Lesley Fay Purcell

Ruan Thomas Brown

Callan Gary Brooks

Frances Irene Rewald

Jeanice Ing

Stewart Leonard Mccaskie

Sean Hogarth Boyd Asquith

Shannon Norman Moke Pini Cleal-Rapana

Stephen Jeffrey Curtis

Desiree Staker

Taro Willyam Peter Hohora-West

Elissa Anne Mckinstray

Corey Mark Forster

Travis Charles Fish

Narissa Kathleen Mushatt

Lobsang Choephel

Mitchell Anthony Toki

Troy Andrew Robert Anderson

Nolan Brock

Jason Michael Glen

Shannon Wayne Adams

Sione Taliauli Namoa

Jamie Ian Thomas Brooks

Grace Maree Millard

Jessica Kiera Senhenn

Caleb Cushway

Scott William Andrews

Nicolas Norman Morris Williams

Shane Douglas Hopkins

Aaron Craig Kitzelmann

Iain Stringer

Leslie James Howie

Rayden Areaiiti

Minh Van Nguyen

Lorene May Brotchie

Theresa Anne Hearn

Reif Patrick Clancy

Sharney Lee Bulman

Elinor Rosemary Davis

Mohamed Abdirisak Mohamed

Jessica Emily Burrows

Michael Allen

Amy Burkitt

Katie Barbara Stewart

Stuart Peter Smith

John Derek Logan

Duncan Evan Whitehead

Stephanie Anne Rae

Desmond Morris Fogarty

Hung Viet Do

Alexander Kenneth Hill

Marina Kym Migala

Brendon Bandman

Riwhi William Heta

Kourosh Zargaran

Joel Kerry Ashwood

Bryan Neil Crisp

Aaron William Tewes

Marsha Aileen Lee Dawson

Angaa Ojoo Owar

Reid Patrick Turner

Reece James White Kennett

James Vaughan Chorlton

David Jurcut

Shanaya Skye Godfrey-Young

Bartholomew James Heron

Lillian Dawn Jarvis

Lawrence James Raymond Kelly

Adriana Carmen Romano

Tahnee Frost

Melissa Joan Reynolds

Jasmine Carol Graham

Callum Scott Robert Welburn

Cassandra Lee Pilkington Standley

Andrew John Millar

Corey Jay Borland

Sam Son Pham

Peta Melinda Nevin

Edward James Schreiber

Alex Kang Jie Hung

Rex Tyson Cameron

Rory Thomas Hughes

David Anthony Petty

Stephanie Louise Lillian Kirk

Cindy Lee Barriere

Solo Pua Kale

Olivia Rose Thane

Matthew James Booth

Nathan Lee Wilson

Kaylene Joy Conradi

Courtney Kym Jones

Aden Reece Halliday

Livingstone Chambers-Blair

Hanat Ibrahim Abdullahi

Jillian Davison

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Monday, March 1