Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court: Who is appearing

by Staff writers
11th Dec 2020 6:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Khalid Ntawuzivyejo

Jessica Chiarabaglio

Puiaki Soane Lotoaniu Halahala

Chloe Jennifer Fraser

Adam Paul Lumley Mcgough

Brett Michael Kerr

Paul Ronald Nelson

Tahu Sean Keen

Ventura Moses

Vanessa Paula Aitken

Jason Duffield

Rhys Lewis Thomas

James Anthony Hogan

Jessica Ann Roberts

Connor John Banks

Daimen Tealai

Jordan Joseph Ellem

Luke Patrick Guttie

Shane Joseph Young

Paul Micheal Mokrzecki

Immanuel Kuban

Karen Jane Mcdonnell

William Francis Smith

Fernando David Pedraza Gallo

Brett-Jawn David Stenzel

Phi Long Tran

David Michael Lucas

Georgena Margaret Mcallan

Jennifer Dawn Mullaly

Peter Nicholas Reidy

Tiffany Rose Baker

Nicholas James Allen

Shannon Jay Ryan

Matthew Glen Thomas

Shanthi Marie Kalyanasundaram

Christopher Lee Currie

Corey John Mcnamara

Susan Tamika Foley

Sarah Ann Robson

James Damien O'Brien Butler

Nathan Robert Wilson

Shane Robert Geale

Henry Phillip Miley

Matthew John Kimmel

Tiki Tsang

Tracy Anne Rose Johnson

David Anthony Olive

Nisha Jane Phillips

Raymond Paul Davy

Kanal Ricky Prasad

Leroy Robert Hohepa Healy

Umit Er

Jamahl Wesley Paul Butterworth

Cassidy Louise Chapman

Sharon Lee Nunn

Lily Marie Richardson

Corey James Mark Read

Simon Ashley Goodman

Troy Andrew Robert Anderson

Bounpheng James Chansisourath

Christopher John Wright

Justin Matthew Quartly

Irene Honesta

Kirsten Fay Fraser

Miles Frederick Arthur Page

Reece Gregory Clark

Tyghe Adam Cameron

Rhett Leslie Lenard Alexander

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Friday, December 11

brisbane magistrates court

