Everybody appearing at Brisbane Magistrates Court, June 14
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
James Delaney
Matthew Ashley Freeman
Dylan James Nelson
Shaun Andrew Morrison
Rakesh Krishnan
Kham Mai Trieu
Timothy James Lago
Jayce Richard Jacquin
Bailey Zane Thomas Scells
Martin Adam Vega
Alex Sean Mead
Jesse Craig Lingard
Cameron John Eastwood
Sandy William Clark
Edward James Witherspoon
Mohammed Adnaan Sharif
Kate Nicole Szepanowski
Lawrence Gabriel Bundi
Wade Jeremy Walter Parsons
Derek Ashley Foster
Christopher Alan Kent
Phillip Rohan Marcus Dibbs
Mathew Gough
Anh Tuan Nguyen
Brock Edward Peter Newman
Reif Patrick Clancy
Richard Trieu Quoc Huu Nguyen
Nicholas Michael Mcnamara
Samantha Kate Thomasson
Stacey Ann Swaine
Glen Patrick James Turner
Jessica May D'Andilly
Shehan Manushka Athurugiriya
Alexander Michael Marshall
Laauli Kevin Moga
Diana Rosa Cetina Pereanez
Michael Gordon Dempsey
Jessica May Dunlop
Zhao Chenming
Louis Wade Quinn
Adam James Ward
Nicholas Trent Kelly
Peter Anthony James Johnson
Tyson Wayne Christie
Andrew John Schafferius
Thomas John Byrne
Mark Christopher Stephens
Mohamed Kenneh
Jaymilee Susan Paton
Joseph Andrew Reid
Kara Jane Darling
Wesley Allan Beaven
Stephen Norman James
Julian Edward Sale
Bowie Sheng Papa
Lauie Michael Tagaloa
Alexander Jason Scott Thomas
Benjamin Joseph Peteranec
Tamika Majenta Healey
Hassan Bagheri
Chengxin Wang
Yun Zhang
Michael Dempsey
Stafford Leonard Richard Ramsay
Bradley James Wilson
Aaron Wayne Hackney
Abdirahman Aden Warsame
Tamyka Jane Enks
Jaimyn Andreas Spirit Mayer
Clayton John Trevor Baines
Nathan Malcom Smith
Thomas William Diamond
Douglas Owen Traynor
Stuart Mitchel Croft
Kenneth Lindsay Willis
Jeffrey David Gortmans
Alexander Shaun Monaghan
Benjamin Joseph Thornton
Zachary Paul Gallagher
Kun-Lin Kuo
Raimonds Aleksander Kangur
Malik Jamal Pataanga
Jacinta Lee Swain
Tallan Dale Power
Mitchell Paul Tipene Lewis
Jayke John Dempsey-Mitchell
Michael Scott Osborn
Rechard Chidi Okonye
Scott Donald Steele
Susan Elizabeth Wench
Kye Triston Wilson
Nicolas Lucano Charif
Kyle Anthony White
Ian Syd Serigo Sandow
Ryan Leslie Brown
Tyson George Clarke
Matthew Charles Wrench
Klinton Peneha Whakaria Puru
Sonya Lynn Sowerby
Emile Saunders Schmidt
Edward James Lee
Justin Joseph Hall
Skye Marie Paton
Jack Francis Long
Sachin Baliyan
Mirways Sayed
Rodney Kirk Seagrott
Yang Shao
Timothy Luke Ferry
Rebecca Jane Ianniello
David John Rough
Scott Robert Hansen
Kenneth William Bradley
Daniel Martin Kornaus
Angel Jamaica Meredith
David John Mchugh
Simon James Bussey
John Joseph Connaghan
Hung Viet Do
Anthony Facchi
Mark Edward Ryan
Marshall Owen Quinn
Scott Andrew Wildey
Sky Louise Letts
Aaron Wayne Stout
Justin James Nothdurft
Joseph Allan Grogan
Callan Gary Brooks
Brook Dana Currie
Joseph Antony Dowling
Huy Gia Pham Vu
Sukhwinder Singh
Kevin Edward Robinson
Jalaallo Deen Sayed
Jackson Peter Barnes
Dmitry Sobolev
Armando Riviere Garcia
Palu Letoa
Anand Ramaswamy Venkatachalam
Nicholas Aaron Kowalonek
Hussein Altfaili
Deniz Jack Ak
Barry Steven James Warburton
Logan Corey Bone
Andrew James Bruce-Sanders
Troy Richard Hill
Jarrad Andrew Pounder
Leon Reginald Matthew Michael Rose Mcbride
Kellie Lorraine White
Lachlan Joseph David Brett
Jj Lautasi Junior Ah-Sam
Jordan Roman Brennan
Tye Jade Nielson
Aaron John Casey
Sam Mitchell
Kirill Dmitrievich Oustiantsev
Luke Douglas Mckellar
Lucy Rose Poole
Christopher Alan Frank Harrison
Ross Stephen Hannay
Trent William Gray
Althamash Tamjeed Mohammad
Elwyn Garry Styles
Diquan Erwin Lloyd Fisher
Joshua Mako Kaihe
Manwella Charles Thomas
Adam Thomas Kane
Waceem Khalil
David John Glenbar
Jordan Anthony Miller
Jabi Gorgo Pedro
Aben Diwo
Kyhannie Haere Hirini
Shannon Peter Prendergast
Dale John Atkinson
Stephen Thomas Walsh
William Garnett Phillips
Robert Mark Cooper
Michael Evan King
Said Mohamud Abdi
Grant Wellesley Mitchell
Dianne Maree Watts
Kai Tan
Ashley Campbell Burke
Nicole Elyshia Hellen
Jarrad John Fairbanks
Dale Massey Shipston
Phillip Michael Daveson
Patrick James William Sh Ward
Craig David Mcdonald
Germasion Mokonen Siyum
Lachlan William Thiel
David Leonard Cheyne
Curtis Shea Mickan
Hudson Nyandwi
Ben Alexander Townson
Reggae Holly Jones
Benjamin Edward Hoey
Jessica Ingrid Wilkie
William Trent Ryan Cochrane
Matthew Paul Bune
Michael Ross Comber
Jason Carl Walters
Raphael Harker
Timothy Robert Gilbey
Christopher David Feeney
Ian James Agnew
Francine Henry
Anna Maree O'Neill
Morgan Elizabeth Lyons
Ty Barry Page
Joel James Fullarton
Jaydan Kirk Seagrott
Aamir Aziz
Ronald Carabay
Siahn Cynthia Curran
Rodel Buckman
Johnathon William Murch
Tracie Louise Murrell
Dannikah Kay Searles-Grayson
Ryan Christopher Ward
Ethan Thomas Horn
Peter John Karagiannakis
Harley James Roy Pink
Neil Charles Seymore Russell
Matthew Adam Coleman
Robert John Faragher
Adam Lee Murray Crosswell
Ty Laurie
Sade Mohamed
David John Outhwaite
Stuart Mitchell Croft
Michael Lui Gosney
Joel Jesse Austin
Christopher Kenneth Revell
Kotini Styles-Blake
Rezwan Saifullah Naimatullah
Laurence John Allingham
Tianah Portelli
Salah Emadeldien Esawie
Troy Hill
Samara Lee Fraser
Damien Paul Coutts
Troy Kenneth Dornbusch
Minh Van Nguyen
Natalie Betts
Shane Leimeister
Brenton James Dix
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Monday, June 14