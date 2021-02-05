Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Blackwater Magistrates Court appearances for today

by Staff writers
5th Feb 2021 4:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Christopher Peter Roberts

Benjamin Moss Fraser

Anthony John Meyer

Lauren Patricia Wallman

Anthony Edward Robson

Janaya Paige Ebony Port

Karyn Louise Crittenden

Lester Roderick Malone

Juanita Marlena Tobane

Glenn Hilton Brown

John Leird Lucas

Triston Brandon Lee Major

Jared Reece Borghero

Daphne Mary Cameron

Archie Oakley

Baxter Ian Smith

Mandy Elizabeth Driessens

Lachlan John Geiger

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Blackwater Magistrates Court, Friday, February 5

blackwater magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New real estate opens doors in booming Lockyer hub

        Premium Content New real estate opens doors in booming Lockyer hub

        Property Having spent two years operating from a home office, the Lockyer Valley’s newest realtor has opened a store front in what she describes as the hub of the region.

        NAMED & SHAMED: Lockyer’s recent drug drivers on our road

        Premium Content NAMED & SHAMED: Lockyer’s recent drug drivers on our road

        Crime From back roads and highways, these drivers were behind the wheel when using drugs.

        The $300m power station that’s now worth nothing

        Premium Content The $300m power station that’s now worth nothing

        News Over a $1 billion erased from value of carbon-emitting assets

        New Ipswich stadium still priority as NRL bid supercharged

        Premium Content New Ipswich stadium still priority as NRL bid supercharged

        Council News The newly formed Brisbane Jets will play at Suncorp Stadium if the bid is...