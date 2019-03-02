Every point vital in final battle

Laidley will be out to wrap up the Centrals innings quickly this morning to secure another grand final first division spot.

Laidley will be out to wrap up the Centrals innings quickly this morning to secure another grand final first division spot. Rob Williams

THE local association cricket season is reaching the high point with the finalists to be determined today in most grades.

Incentive points will probably separate most teams in the final wash-up.

In two-day cricket in Ipswich, teams have played for incentive points since 1962/63.

A team earns 0.01 point per run and 0.25 per wicket in addition to 12 points for a first innings win with an additional eight points assigned for an outright win.

Draws are worth two points.

These incentives were brought in to brighten up the cricket in the 1960s, especially in the second innings. They also encourage cricketers to play on after a first innings is over.

Young team members and players out of form could then usually improve in the second innings.

Teams could also push on for unlikely outright results, sometimes with teams grimly hanging on late on the day.

Unfortunately, Brisbane cricket has moved away from this concept for various reasons.

In top grade, it is great to see the final top three positions still undecided.

Laidley District could end up between first and third.

They will need to wrap up the Centrals tail (8/225) quickly. Laidley have a batsman dominated team with Jason Cubit and Brendan O'Keeffe, along with Alex Welsh (680 runs at 85), Mick Sippel (433 runs at 39), Matt Grassick (340 runs at 34) and Chris Wilson 231 runs at 33). They will be confident in chasing whatever total Centrals post.

Ben Gibson (4/62 off 25 overs) and Alex Welsh (3/68 off 28 overs) were tireless as they tried to tie down the Kookaburras batting line-up.

In-form keeper/batsman Dave Tyler led the way with 51 as all nine batsmen made it to double figures.

Centrals' bowlers have been in fine touch with Matt Guest (21 wickets at 22), Rhys O'Sullivan (20 wickets at 16), Geoff Klease (19 wickets at 18) and Luke Barrett (17 wickets at 15) so it won't be easy for the Bluedogs.

If Laidley fail to win and Brothers win outright over a struggling South East Redbacks at Strollers today, Brothers will host the 2v3 semi-final.

Brothers (6 dec 317) will never be in a better position for an outright as they routed Redbacks for 59.

Mick Ridgewell's fantastic season continued with 122 off 117 balls with 25 fours and a six.

Cam Wood (73 not out off 46) and Jake Sarra (49 off 51) had some fun against a tiring Redbacks attack with swingman Andrew Stinson (2/77) and offspinner Brodie Dwyer (2/30) their best.

In 2nd Division - the most open competition - there are four teams trying to fit into the last two semi-final spots.

Minor premier Fassifern (195) are under pressure from third-placed Thunder (4/76) at Boonah but secured two late wickets to put the game back in the balance.

With the two in-form Nugter brothers to come, Thunder are still a show to finish second if they and Laidley win.

Paceman Nathan Black saved their blushes with a hard-hitting 62 off 33 balls after Bushies slumped to 8/135.

Veteran spinner Darrin Mitchell (4/40) was the star with ball.

Fourth-placed Laidley will need to find 10 wickets today to keep their season alive. They were sent in and made 9 (dec) 277 with Rhys Gibson (62) and Mark Adamski (56 not out) batting well.

Matt Smith snared 4/71.

Redbacks can miss out if Laidley and Thunder win.

Northsiders (9 dec 188) can sneak into the finals with an outright win over Brothers (0/37) and if Thunder and Laidley lose. However, with 20 wickets needed today, those are chances are remote.

Laidley take on the Thunder Ducks at Gatton University in 3rd Division. This game could determine minor premier.

Laidley, with a formidable record at Gatton, can wrap it up if they defeat the second-placed Ducks.

Redback Black take on Redback Red at Redbank Plains.

Black are three points behind the Ducks and a big bonus point win would keep the pressure on the top two.

Northsiders and Fassifern will play in the 4th Division final although the Bushrangers can still miss out mathematically.

Today these top two take on each other.

Northsiders are already minor premiers.

Sensational effort

THE Ipswich Logan Hornets play their last game of season with a home game against Sunshine Coast Scorchers.

It was great victory last weekend against Sandgate Redcliffe which knocked them out of the finals race. The Hornets' three pacemen - Adam Smith (4/39), Harry Wood (5/102) and Sean Lutter (1/42) - were sensational as they carried the day.

It was good to see they young trio transfer potential into solid results.

They will play for individual records today as all three are vying for leading wicket-taker at the Hornets.

Lutter leads the way with 27 scalps, ahead of Wood (26) and Smith (25).

In batting, Wood has a chance to score 1000 runs for a season if he can muster up a century in this game. He has 895 at 44.75 to be the seventh overall leading batsmen ahead of Levi Thomson-Matthews (8th, 812 at 40.6) and Dan Wilson (13th, 707 at 35.35).

This could be Wilson's last chance to snare the rare feat on a century in all three forms joining only Andrew Gode to do so.

T20 champions

CENTRALS took out the T20 comp again for a "three-peat” against the Hornets Colts.

Kookaburras slumped to 5/67. But Geoff Klease was the star with bat with a game-changing 35 not out off 25 balls that guided Centrals to a defendable 5/122.

Brodie Nickson was sensational with his four overs with two wicket maidens to destroy his usual weekend Hornet teammates to end up with 2/5.

Greg Carter (50 off 45) was the only batsman to find his groove on the night as the bowlers dominated.

Carter and Will Trigar gave hope to Colts but once that partnership was broken by Matt Guest, Centrals swarmed all over the Colts middle and lower order with Mick Abbott mopping up with 4/14 and giving Centrals victory by 17 runs.

Redbacks took out the Reserve grade competition in a high scoring, tense game against Bundamba Strollers.

After a Brodie Kenyon cameo (66 off 62), Redbacks made 150.

Strollers needed 65 off 30 with three wickets in hand and nine overs to go but they got it down to 23 off 18 when Brad Cumming (17 off 10) was dismissed.

Ray Coleman (2/29) kept cool in last over.

Callum Chandler (2/7) had an important two-over spell in the middle overs.