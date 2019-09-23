Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

2019 Grand Central Floral Parade.
News

Every photo from Carnival of Flowers' biggest weekend

23rd Sep 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOOWOOMBA celebrated its biggest party of the year over the weekend, and you can re-visit all the action here.

Take a journey through the Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers weekend that was through these photos taken by Chronicle photographers Bev Lacey, Nev Madsen and Kevin Farmer.

FESTIVAL OF FOOD AND WINE DAY 1

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

AROUND OUR PUBLIC GARDENS

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

VISITORS TO WINNING GARDENS

GRAND CENTRAL FLORAL PARADE

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

FESTIVAL OF FOOD AND WINE DAY 2

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

CARNIVAL'S TOP FASHION

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

carnival of flowers 2019 heritage bank festival of food and wine toowoomba carnival of flowers toowoomba carnival of flowers 2019
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Location where $50 million Ipswich ticket was sold

    premium_icon REVEALED: Location where $50 million Ipswich ticket was sold

    News 'I'm hoping it is a local to the area and a regular customer but we are thrilled for whoever holds that winning ticket.'

    Stadium plan headlines busy off-season for RLI

    premium_icon Stadium plan headlines busy off-season for RLI

    Rugby League Stakeholders to map out North Ipswich Reserve development.