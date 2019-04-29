Every flavour of buns walking out the door

WITH 40 unconventional flavours on offer, the Old Fernvale Bakery attracted a steady flow of customers eager to satisfy their hot cross bun cravings.

After Easter, the bakery wrapped up its third annual Buns for Sick Kids drill, boasting an impressive 95,280 individual buns out the door.

For each bag of buns sold, the bakery donated a dollar to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

The promotion ran from the middle of February, building momentum throughout March.

Bakery owner Bill Rose said he set a $40,000 goal, aiming to dwarf last year's haul of just over $27,000.

But when he took a fall, landing himself in hospital, the team was left without their leader.

The fund raiser ended up generating $15,880 - about the same as was raised through general bun sales last year.

Volunteer Gail Kirk who faced the crowds at the bakery counter said she served one customer who walked in and bought one pack of every flavour on the shelf at the time.

Mr Rose said numerous people asked why he chose to support the hospital in Brisbane instead of one closer to Fernvale.

"We believe the hospital is doing such a wonderful thing for all sick kids,” he said.

"I don't think a lot of people realise all sick kids generally end up going there.”

Chief marketing and fund raising officer Andrew Thomas said 3527 children from the West Moreton catchment spent time in the hospital in 2018 alone.

He said the hospital used the money to provide entertainment to sick kids and fund vital equipment and medical research.