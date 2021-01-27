Everton support gives Pride coaches 2021 season boost

Western Pride NPL coach Trent Gregson has been busy recruiting quality players in the off-season.

WESTERN Pride coaches and officials have kicked off their 2021 campaign with renewed energy, building on their Everton Football Club partnership and restructuring their development team.

Pride's Football Queensland Premier League men's and National Premier Leagues women's sides are also taking shape preparing for new seasons starting in March.

Pride football operations manager Pye Augustine was upbeat about the season ahead as the Briggs Road Sporting Complex is set to reopen next week and the benefits of last year's Everton partnership gain momentum.

Under Western Pride's international partnership with world-renowned Everton FC, coaches have access to regular mentoring and advice.

"All our coaches are all in place,'' Augustine said.

"We've got a good rapport going on with Everton. They are really helping the club with the way they do things.

"They (Pride coaches) have all got access to them. They've all got the one-on-ones with the Academy coach over there.''

Augustine said Everton's first workshop was being delivered this weekend for Pride goalkeeping coaches.

She said Pride coaches could throughout the year tap into knowledge from Everton's experience around the world.

"Everyone can log on and listen to their specialists talk about different areas of the game,'' she said.

Pye Augustine

Augustine was also delighted with the quality players new Pride women's coach Trent Gregson was assembling for the club's NPL return.

They include Meg Krautz, his wife Lisa, Savannah Tuson, Georgie Rollino, Marin Austin-Barlow, Gladys Esquivel Villanueva, Abbey Lloyd, Meaghan McElligott, Kate Webb, Lauren Brimelou, Bianca Warrener, April Gleeson and Danielle White.

"He's got a really good roster, so it's probably the best team that Western Pride are going to put out on the park since the inception of the WNPL,'' Augustine said.

"We've got a couple of girls from Loganholme who were in the WBNL grand final last year.''

Some key announcements on the Pride men's team recruits are planned this week.

Augustine said Western Pride had also restructured its coaching model after former A-League mentor and technical director Mike Mulvey left in the off-season.

Gregson, Brian Hastings, Grant Spence and Damien Butler will now oversee different aspects of club development.

"Instead of having one and trying to do everything, we're diluting it down,'' she said.