Ever wonder what life in Ipswich was like in 1947?

A blast from the past; what life in Ipswich looked like in 1947.

A blast from the past; what life in Ipswich looked like in 1947. NFSA

"On a hill, overlooking the Australian city of Ipswich, stands a memorial to Allan Cunningham, explorer and pioneer to this part of Queensland," a narrator intones.

A 1947 film showcases Ipswich in all its glory, detailing the everyday lives of Ipswichians 70-odd years ago.

"Australia's Ipswich is an important industrial centre with a population of 26,500. It lies 25 miles to the west of Brisbane," the narrator continues.

"It's people are proud of the fact it's city helped to build the capital of Queensland.

"For it was limestone from the hills of Ipswich that provided the mortar for the first permanent buildings of the big city of Brisbane.

"Day dawns in Ipswich as it does the world over, to the familiar clatter of the milkman's horse.

"The morning sun lights up the trees and all year round in this sub-tropical climate, the weather says a genial good morning.

"For coolness, the houses are built on stilts, and the gardens around them are brilliant with tropical flowers."

There are some uncanny similarities between life two generations ago and right now. There are also some massive differences.

"The day's work begins, Ipswich railway workshops are the main centre of the city's industry," the narrator continues.

"Nearly 3000 men work here, building and repairing locomotives for the Queensland state railways.

"Many live in Ipswich, others travel 25 miles each day by special train from Brisbane.

"The woollen mills are the hub of yet more activity..."

How much has life changed? If you have a blast from the past, we'd love to see it. Get in touch at qt@qt.com.au or call 07 3817 1707.