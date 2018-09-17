'Eventually I would go bankrupt': Business loses battle

FAMILY OWNED: Pet Cafe Booval owner Cameron Brown said the decision to close the store after 10 years was inevitable.

FAMILY OWNED: Pet Cafe Booval owner Cameron Brown said the decision to close the store after 10 years was inevitable. Rob Williams

A FAMILY-OWNED business that has been a haven for Ipswich pet owners for close to a decade is closing.

Pet Cafe Booval owner Cameron Brown said growing online retail and an increasingly saturated market in Ipswich would have sent him broke if he did not make the hard decision to close the business.

"The lease is up and we haven't opted to renew it because we are not making any money basically," he said.

"The first thing that happened was two Pet Barns opened in Ipswich, one across the road and one at Riverlink. That did impact me a little bit.

"Also the emergence of online shopping had an impact and with more and more shopping online, bricks and mortar stores suffer.

"I don't care who you talk to in the retail industry, everyone is feeling it. Online is a big issues because it is not a level playing field, they don't have the same overheads.

"Wholesalers are selling straight to the public online so there is so much less money moving around.

"The message I want to send is in the long run, this is going to hurt the whole country. Children will grow up and won't be able to get a job.

"Everything is going online but small business is what hired those kids and trained them but now they are all suffering. It's getting harder and harder for us."

The Brown family owns Pet Cafe stores at Toowoomba, Redcliffe and Greenslopes but Cameron said the Booval store was his own 'baby'.

"My family have been in and around the industry for 20 years and that's how I got into it. I have always been passionate about animals, I love animals," he said.

Mr Brown said he initially enjoyed a strong and loyal customer base when the store first opened close to 10 years ago.

"Ipswich was a big growth area and it was tipped to grow a lot," he said.

"It was also high density and the store went well to begin with. Mr Brown said he did not take the decision to close lightly, but it was inevitable.

"I know a lot of people and it's going to be very sad but I have hung on as long as I could. Eventually I would go bankrupt," he said.

"Ipswich was like a big small town, everyone was really lovely and people do care.

"I'd really like to thank the customers that did support me over the years but sadly closing is unavoidable.

"I appreciate all the support the local community has given me over the years and it is very sad to be closing."

Pet Cafe Booval will close by the end of the month.