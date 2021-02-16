Menu
State title medal-winning Waterworx swimmer Doug Weaver
Sport

Even with a broken toe, young Doug is top 10 class

David Lems
16th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
FOCUSED on developing the next generation of swimmers, coach Peter Cherry concedes it has been challenging in recent months, mainly dealing with COVID-19 issues.

However, the long-time Waterworx Swimming Club mentor always enjoys seeing his young competitors achieve fine results.

Eleven-year-old Doug Weaver is one such promising swimmer.

He finished top 10 in all his strokes at last weekend’s Queensland Sprint Championships at Chandler. That all-round effort included a silver medal success in the 50m breaststroke, where he just missed out on gold.

Waterworx swimmer Doug Weaver finished top 10 in each of his strokes at the Queensland Sprint Championships.
For Cherry, it was pleasing to see Doug lead the club’s latest effort, especially given the youngster is recovering from a sore foot.

“He swam in all four events and PB’ed all of them in the heats and the finals,’’ Cherry said.

“He’s picking back up. He’s still got a broken toe.’’

Cherry said Doug was starting to get stronger in the pool.

Doug, who attends Woodcrest College, is preparing for another junior event at Chandler this weekend before regional school trials the following week.

Other up and coming Waterworx club swimmers contesting the state championships were Isabella Robinson, Samuel Kienzl and Kirk Churchyard.

They also swam well, having qualified for the Queensland event in a range of strokes.

Cherry has a squad of 32 young swimmers at the Waterworx Aquatic Centre at Springfield.

Ipswich Queensland Times

