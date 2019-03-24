Even with 142 points from three games, Goodna demands more

Goodna back Brett Kelly has bagged hat-tricks in his past two Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade matches.

WHEN the high-flying Goodna Eagles play their best, look out.

Having already scored 142 points from three games, Goodna are early premiership favourites bracing for a battle with Brothers in a fortnight.

However, ever-professional coach Corey Kirk was far from satisfied with Goodna's latest 48-10 A-Grade victory over West End.

"Last night's win was probably the poorest out of all three so far,'' Kirk said, reflecting on the game at Daniel's Park.

"We were a little bit complacent. The boys didn't train real well during the week.

"The warm-up was a bit flat and we took that on the field.

"The first 25-30 minutes we weren't there. We were just going through the motions.''

Although he was confident of winning, Kirk said it was individual efforts that kept his team ahead in the first half.

That was highlighted by Goodna having six different try scorers.

Key recruit Brett Kelly bagged back-to-back hat-tricks after a similar effort against Swifts a week earlier.

Raymond Baira, Eddie Tuafafo, captain Ramon Filipine, Jardii Nean and Kryan Tanuvasa joined in the try fest.

"I suppose that's the positive that me and the coaching staff take out of it,'' Kirk said.

"We probably couldn't have played much poorer and we got a 48-10 win.

"Once we decided to play some footy, we were able to score tries from all parts of the field.

"It was just a little bit of a concern that we weren't switched on ready to go from the beginning.''

Kirk said the Bulldogs deserved respect.

"They are a decent side West End,'' he said. "They've got some big boys and they've got some sharp outside backs so they are certainly not a pushover.''

While a showdown with Brothers on April 7 will provide a clearer picture of the early frontrunners, Kirk said preparing better to tackle Norths next weekend was his first focus.

Still searching for his injury-depleted team's first win of the season, West End coach Jae Woodward said Goodna were the early benchmark.

"They are big and strong and dominate,'' he said.

"We ended up with no-one on the bench.''

The Bulldogs started the game with nine players unavailable due to injury or work. That included late withdrawals including forward Blake Lenehan and fullback Shar Waldron.

"We probably stuck with them in the first half, which was pretty good,'' Woodward said.

However, after leading 22-10 at the break, Goodna ran away with the match as they did the previous week against Swifts.

Woodward praised front-rower Tepa Fuiavailili for another tenacious effort.

"He's been our best so far this year,'' Woodward said. "He would have played at least 65 minutes in the front row so that's a big effort from him.''

While acknowledging Goodna are setting the standard so far, Woodward was looking further ahead.

"I think they are definitely beatable but you have to show up and be ready to play.''

RLI Rd 3: Goodna 48 (Brett Kelly 3, Eddie Tuafafo 2, Ramon Filipine, Jardii Nean, Raymond Baira, Kryan Tanuvasa tries; Raymond Baira 4, Brett Kelly 2 goals) def West End 10 (Classie Oti, Tupu Lisati tries; Tupu Lisati goal) at Daniel's Park.