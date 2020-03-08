Even winners demand a better start in footy

Forrmer Ipswich City Bulls striker Dane Grant scored a goal in his first premiership match for new club Ripley Valley. Picture: Rob Williams

FOOTBALL: Ripley Valley FC coach Nick Paterson was glad with the win but expected more from his team as they made their Capital League 2 debut.

Ripley Valley beat North Brisbane 3-1 in their season-opening away game last night.

However, Paterson was keen to see more improvement across the park with a clash against competition favourites Pine Hills looming at South Ripley next Sunday.

"We didn't play well at all,'' Paterson said.

"We just didn't manage to get the basics right. We looked a little flat at times, the cohesion wasn't great.

"There were quite a few nerves from the boys but it was good to get the three points. We'll take that and move on.''

Goal scoring strikers Michael Leach and Dane Grant combined well up front. Substitute Madison Elrick, formerly from Springfield, also netted a goal.

North Pine finished the game with 10 men after having a player sent off for a second yellow card.

Paterson said left back Stuart Simons also performed well, as did young goalkeeper Joel Bradley who guarded the net in both games.

The Ripley Valley Reserves opened their season with a 4-1 victory.

The Ripley teams host Pine Hills in round two matches next Sunday at Ironbark Park, South Ripley.

In Capital League 1, the Ipswich City Bulls and Western Spirit both lost their first games of the new season.

The Bulls went down 1-0 to UQ at Sutton Park on Friday night before Spirit were beaten 2-0 in their away Saturday evening clash against North Pine.

New Spirit coach Mario Malesevic said his team had plenty to work on, especially in the midfield and being more clinical up front after North Pine scored both goals from penalties in the first half.

"We had more of a settled side but we're still missing some of our team and four key players,'' Malesevic said.

Western Spirit are back on home soil for their next clash against New Farm on Saturday night.

The Bulls are off to Albert Bishop Park to play Virginia United, also on Saturday night.

State of play

CL1: UQ def Ipswich City Bulls 1-0, North Pine def Western Spirit 2-0. Reserves: Ipswich City 4 (Lincoln Neville 2, Nick Carson 2) def UQ 2, North Pine def Western Spirit 3-0.

CL2: Ripley Valley 3 (Michael Leach, Dane Grant, Madison Elrick) def North Brisbane 1.

Reserves: Ripley Valley 4 (Nick Muir 2, Andrew Jarrett 2) def North Brisbane 1.