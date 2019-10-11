'He gave us two glorious weeks': Parents' heartbreak

JAYDEN Strogusz was only 745 grams when he was born prematurely to his Springfield Lakes parents Samantha and Josh in August last year.

"He gave us two glorious weeks before he passed away on the 20th of August," Samantha said.

"His lungs weren't developed enough, so sadly we lost him."

Jayden was born while Samantha was just 23 weeks pregnant.

In memory of their son, the couple will take part in the Walk for Prems at Sandgate on Sunday, October 27.

Thousands of people will take part in the event at locations around Australia to support the 48,000 premature or sick babies born in Australia every year.

"We did the walk last year and we're doing it again this year, and we're getting t-shirts made up," Samantha said.

She said the couple heard about the walk during their stay in hospital.

"We saw the flyer for the premmie walk and we thought, we've got to do this, so we got all the family in Townsville and Melbourne on board," she said.

"He's a very much loved little boy and dearly missed, like crazy. He's our little 'Muscles' as my dad calls him."

"Even though he was little he was fierce. He had so much strength for someone so little hence how he got the name 'Muscles' from my dad."

Samantha said she hoped the event would encourage people to discuss the issue more openly.

"It's not discussed enough. Normally when you go through pregnancy, they don't prepare you for having a premature baby," she said.

"So by doing the walk, it gives Jayden a voice. It's amazing you when you go there because you're not alone in this. You might feel like it, but when you see those people and hear those stories, you're not alone and walking with them is just amazing."

The couple will also donate a camera engraved with Jayden's name to the Gold Coast University Hospital where he was born and cared for.

Walk for Prems is the largest annual fundraiser for the Life's Little Treasures Foundation, which supports families of babies born sick or prior to 37 weeks.

Walks will take place simultaneously in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Hobart, Canberra and Perth - as well as regional locations.

To register for the walk, go to www.walkforprems.org.au

