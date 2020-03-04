‘Even Santa thinks you’re a c***’: Mug lands pilot in court

A Cairns pilot has appeared in court for sending an offensive mug to a former colleague. Generic image. Thinkstock.

A SENIOR pilot has conceded he was acting like an "adolescent" when he anonymously mailed a former colleague a mug with the slogan "even Santa thinks you're a c---".

Casey Mackenzie, 48, sent the glitter-filled pre-Christmas parcel to a woman he previously worked with at a Cairns helicopter business on December 17 last year, with a sender's name of "Mike Hunt".

The Cairns Magistrates Court heard today she became so concerned by the anonymous package she called police who tracked the sender using CCTV footage to a post office where Mackenzie was seen getting out of his car.

Yesterday he pleaded guilty to one count of using a postal service to offend.

His solicitor Michael Finch told the court the incident had come about due to "the unfortunate result of workplace disharmony".

"It was impulsive," he said.

"He freely acknowledges that it was adolescent.

"(But) what he did was not threatening. There was no mention of ruining anyone's lives, no guns, no shooting anybody, no blowing up schools."

He said Mackenzie was otherwise someone of "good character and impeccable antecedence" who had "contributed positively to the community and Australia broadly" while handing up four personal references.

Mr Finch also argued for Magistrate Alan Comans not to record a conviction which could potentially be a career killer for the top chopper pilot.

The court also heard his wife was an American citizen and receiving a conviction could impact their ability to stay in Australia.

"It could destroy his career and stop him seeing him family, particularly his elderly mother in North America," Mr Finch said.

Magistrate Comans labelled the offending a "juvenile act" where he used the postal service to stay anonymous.

"It is simply too easy to act offensively anonymously.

"(But) whilst it was offensive it was not protracted."

He handed him a $1000 good behaviour bond for six months.