Even 'relaxing', Ipswich's marathon man still a winner

Ipswich runner Clay Dawson savoured his third Brisbane Marathon win, having lowered his competitive expectations.

Ipswich runner Clay Dawson savoured his third Brisbane Marathon win, having lowered his competitive expectations.

BEING more relaxed and community centred, Clay Dawson wasn't overly concerned about his time in this year's Brisbane Marathon.

However, as he regularly does, the Rosewood State High School art teacher strode to the line a humble winner and proud of his latest achievement.

"The focus this year is not on times or even podiums, it's more just about enjoying racing again and enjoying running and enjoying the community and trying to get a bit of perspective,'' Dawson, 37, said.

"And enjoy the good times while they are here . . . rather than constantly be raising the bar, and its kind of worked out a lot better.''

Sunday's win was his third Brisbane Marathon title after successes in 2017 and 2014.

His latest time of two hours, 33.40 seconds was a little longer than previous 2:28.15 and 2:30.43 victories.

However, tackling some changes to the course and still winning provided the most satisfaction for the Karalee-based athlete.

"It was a bit more undulating at least at the start; and even coming into it, I'd been sick for a week and a half,'' he said, before revealing a thought "that maybe the days of the big wins are done''.

"The younger crowd are coming through and there's lots of talent there, as well as the fact that a lot of international runners are now starting to showcase at these events.''

Prior to impressing in Brisbane, Dawson came second overall to Japanese runner Hideyuki Ikegami at the Cairns Marathon in April.

The highly regarded Ipswich competitor again proved he can never be underestimated given his athletic pedigree.

Ipswich runner Clay Dawson takes his place on top of the podium after winning the latest Brisbane Marathon.

Dawson's most recent success came a week after he finished third in the state 10km track event.

"I thought it was a good litmus test for whether the (Brisbane) Marathon was even possible,'' Dawson said. "I thought if I could get through the 10k and not hit a wall or run pretty consistently, I knew that I wasn't too sick.''

He also won the 1500m and 5km races at this year's Masters State Championships.

Dawson secured top five finishes completing an epic five marathons last year.

However, he's hoping to run "a conservative four'' this season knowing how much 2018 pushed him to the limit.

He'll bypass the annual Gold Coast event next month to prepare for the Sunshine Coast Marathon in eight weeks before hoping to contest the Springfield Marathon later in the year. He won the inaugural Springfield Marathon in his home patch last year.

Dawson said his latest Brisbane Marathon was a more tactical race, finishing ahead of a runner he admires.

"He's an absolute Australian ultra running legend so I knew he would have legs in the back end of the run,'' Dawson said of Rob Clarke.

Dawson pushed out to try and keep a bit of distance on Clarke hoping to at least finish second. Victory was a bonus.

Testimony to his camaraderie in the sport, Dawson warmed up with Clarke before setting off on his latest winning journey.

"That's the beauty of the community,'' Dawson said.

"That animosity is rarely there.''