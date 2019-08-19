Even more lethal now: Ripley's extra boost after 11-1 win

FAST FEET: Ripley Valley FC captain Alex Weatherby on his way to scoring in his team's latest victory that secured promotion for next season.

FOOTBALL: With promotion secured after a runaway 11-1 victory, Ripley Valley's top side can play with even more freedom.

That's the reward for the Capital League 3 debutants who wrapped up a top two spot following their crushing win over Logan Village at South Ripley on Sunday.

"We're up now (Capital League 2 next season) so that's a bit of pressure off,'' delighted head coach Nick Paterson said.

"We can just go and enjoy the rest of the season and everything else is a bonus from here on in.''

Ripley Valley coach Nick Paterson. Rob Williams

With competition leaders Logan Metro drawing 1-1 with North Lakes at weekend, Ripley Valley FC are still a remote chance of finishing on top.

That extra opportunity aside, Paterson said his team would focus on carrying their winning run into the finals starting next month.

His team is rich in former Knights Premier League experience with the likes of captain Alex Weatherby, Brodie Kenyon and Andy Drager playing.

"Plus the inclusion of the boys I've picked up from Taringa, we have got a very, very good roster,'' Paterson said.

Former Premier League player Brodie Kenyon scored five goals for Ripley Valley in Sunday's win. Rob Williams

In Sunday's second home game at the new South Ripley sports fields, Ripley opened the scoring in the first minute through Weatherby before leading 4-0 after five minutes.

Utility player Kenyon switched from defence to attack for the first time this season and netted five goals.

Other Ripley goal scorers included Luka Kljajic and defender Sheldon Livingstone, who scored his first goal for the team.

The Ripley Valley players line up with junior footballers at their South Ripley home base. Rob Williams

Paterson hopes the community continues to support Ripley Valley FC in their future home games.

The newly-promoted team's next game is on Friday night against Logan Roos.