Even a win may not be enough now

Swifts will be out to make amends against Cobras. Rob Williams

THERE is no shame in losing to Fassfiern at Hayes Oval, as was the case for Swifts last weekend.

But the Bluebirds will be out to make amends when they travel to Redbank Plains to take on Eastern Cobras tomorrow night.

While disappointing in its own right, the Bluebirds' 38-16 defeat was compounded by Brothers' 40-point win over West End.

With the Brethren banking +70 in for and against over their past two matches, their percentage has shot past that of the Bluebirds and positioned the blue and white nicely in second place.

Prior to the clash against Fassifern, Swifts coach Damian O'Donohue reiterated a top two finish was the Bluebirds' goal.

Now with both sides sitting equal on 41 points, and Brothers boasting an 18 percent advantage, simply winning may not be enough for O'Donohue's side to make that goal a reality.

But the Cobras have made a habit of keeping games close, and after holding Goodna to a draw last weekend at Woogaroo Field will be full of confidence they can go one better against a depleted Swifts.

Rugby League Ipswich Round 18: Tomorrow (6pm) - Eastern Cobras v Swifts Bluebirds at Redbank Plains Recreational Reserve