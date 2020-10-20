Letters: Euthanasia is a licence to kill

The push to legalise euthanasia in Queensland is dividing the community. Photo: Kari Bourne/Sunshine Coast Daily

COLUMNIST Kylie Lang (C-M, Oct 17) is contradictory, describing a perfectly peaceful palliative death and then strongly promoting euthanasia.

Using terms like "voluntary assisted dying" is misleading.

If I hand a patient, or prescribed for a patient, a lethal substance with intent, I would be committing homicide.

Surprisingly, it has been necessary to make the arguments against giving doctors, nurses and relatives a licence to commit homicide.

Lang is correct when she says palliative care needs to be supported, bearing in mind that in Victoria the number of annual euthanasia deaths has far exceeded the estimate.

A parliamentary licence for doctors and nurses to kill their patients in Queensland would be a very bad thing.

Dr Tim Coyle, Earlville

KYLIE Lang's key message in her column "All of us deserve a dignified death" is the reference to "all" because even the best palliative care in the world will not deliver a dignified death for everyone.

How can it be fair that some have a dignified death with palliative care, but those who cannot be helped by reason of their specific terminal illness are left behind?

Former Brisbane lord mayor Clem Jones, a VAD advocate through his trustees, was always concerned about those in society who would "fall between the cracks", those left behind without means or connections.

The wealthy or well connected have the opportunity to make arrangements to go to Switzerland to alleviate their suffering when the time is right for them.

That remedy is out of the reach and the means of many.

It is only fair that everybody has their wishes fulfilled at the end of life.

Death, like life, is not a dress rehearsal.

It is also only fair that those at the end of life, who are at their most vulnerable, have the safeguards and protections that go with VAD legislation along with the power to make the decision.

Presently there are no safeguards and protections around those at the end of life who want to end their suffering through one option, which is terminal sedation, which, ironically, is not even required to be voluntary.

Fairness is built into the DNA of Australia. Let fairness and compassion prevail.

David Muir, chair, Clem Jones Group, Indooroopilly

I AM a registered nurse and totally agree that humans should be able to die with dignity.

Rotting in a bed is the worst thing I have seen in my nursing career, including my beloved grandmother's death.

The odd thing is that if you did this to an animal you would be in deep trouble with the law.

Nadine Byrnes, Rochedale

UNDER CHINA'S BOOT

CHINA is determined to punish Australia and is doing it by hitting us in the hip pocket.

Tariffs on barley, wine and meat are the start and now cotton and coal are in their sights for increased tariffs or export restrictions (C-M, Oct 17).

The education and tourism sectors are also impacted with Beijing directing all this anti-Australian action.

Complaining to the UN is wasted as this organisation appears toothless.

We, in turn, can only lodge complaints and we have done much of that without any results.

China is aware of our vulnerability because of our trade dependence on them and turning the screws on us is painless for them but economically damaging to us, particularly at present as we try to recover from the pandemic.

What are we doing about it apart from standing still wringing our hands?

Why aren't we seeing the writing on the wall and having a sustained drive to find new markets and suppliers?

Time is not on our side and complacency is not our friend, so instead of squabbling over unimportant issues we need to send our best negotiators out into world markets to find new buyers and manufacturers that can handle our business so we can get out from under China's boot.

Keith Whiteside, Sippy Downs

*********

EMPTY PROMISES

SUDDENLY we are seeing a lot of infrastructure projects on offer from the Palaszczuk government, with numerous benefits to a wide range of areas throughout the state.

Why were these benefits and projects not started during the past six years of government?

Instead we have seen a government sitting on, or delaying for political purposes, projects that should have been up and running years ago.

Could it be that an election is looming?

J. Wieland, Woodgate Beach

PROMISES, promises, promises, this is all we hear from politicians in the lead-up to the election.

Each party is saying if they are elected they will do this, and the other party counter-promises what they will do in the same situation.

Each party is out-promising the other. Where will the money come from to carry out these promises?

The only way these promises can be kept is to borrow more and put us further in debt.

Neither party has put forward a strategy to relieve Queensland of this massive debt. Who do we vote for?

Frances Bensted, Carindale

***********

TARGET UNEMPLOYMENT

JOHN Marshall (Letters, Oct 17) may be on the right track when he calls for the hiring of more public servants in response to Queensland's unemployment rate.

However, regardless of whether expansion should primarily be in the private or public sector, the ultimate goal should be to eliminate unemployment.

I believe that the private sector is generally more efficient than the public sector, however there is no efficiency in unemployment.

Debating endlessly over the relative sizes of the public and private sectors while many people are long-term unemployed is akin to State of Origin selectors debating endlessly over who should be halfback, not coming to a decision, and playing the game one man short.

Michael Westacott, Upper Mt Gravatt

***********

Queensland Education Minister Grace Grace. Picture: News Corp/Attila Csaszar

UNION CALLS THE SHOTS IN EDUCATION

ALL parents need to be aware that with ex-union boss and now Education Minister Grace Grace (pictured) in charge of education in state schools, it's really the Queensland Teachers Union that is making most of the key decisions.

As a retired secondary school inspector and principal of a number of high schools, I cannot remember one instance over the many years during which I was a union member that the union put the interests of students ahead of those of teachers.

The QTU is like all unions, such as the AWU and the CFMEU.

It is purely an industrial body - and effective as such - but its claims to be a professional body are invalid.

It has never had any standing as an academically qualified and objective educational organisation.

Labor has been in power for over 80 per cent of the past 31 years, and together with the QTU, is largely responsible for the educational shambles that passes for public education in Queensland.

Keith O'Dempsey, Clontarf

*********

SNEAKING ACROSS BORDER

IT WAS disappointing to read about a Victorian woman trying to break the rules and attempt to enter Queensland hidden in a truck (C-M, Oct 16).

The question that must be asked however is, how did this woman cross from Victoria into NSW before coming to Queensland given the border restrictions between NSW and Victoria?

This slip up would hardly be the gold standard we are constantly being told emanates from the NSW Government's handling of COVID-19.

Gary Hay, Landsborough

WITH two Victorian AFL teams in the grand final at the Gabba and more than 15,000 tickets allocated to members of these clubs, how will this work?

There would not be that number of members in Queensland.

The border police will have their hands full this week with many Victorians trying to sneak through.

It is hoped the Queensland Government will not cave in to requests for southern exemptions to attend this match.

If so, the borders should open fully with no police or barricades.

Phillip O'Neill, Wynnum

**********

