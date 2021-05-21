Menu
Eurovision hopes crushed by COVID

by Nick Bond
21st May 2021 1:00 PM

The Netherlands' Duncan Laurence, who won Eurovision in 2019 with his song Arcade, will be unable to perform live after testing positive to COVID-19.

Laurence was scheduled to take the stage in Rotterdam during Saturday's Grand Final.

He is now in isolation, but will still feature in the show in some capacity, according to Eurovision organisers.

It comes after the contest was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

In a statement on the Eurovision website, executive producer Sietse Bakker said: "We are of course disappointed, first of all for Duncan, who deserves a live performance on our very own Eurovision stage after his 2019 victory and the worldwide success of Arcade.

"We couldn't be more proud of his opening act for the first Semi-Final. Of course we wish Duncan a speedy recovery!"

coronavirus entertainment eurovision 2021 eurovision song content music netherlands

