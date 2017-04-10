European retailer 'treasure hunt' coming to Ipswich

IPSWICH shoppers who love a bargain on European fashion and homewares and a "treasure hunt experience" are in luck.

A party is in store for shoppers at the opening of the new TK Maxx store at Ipswich Homebase on April 22 and the first 1000 people through the doors will receive a special gift.

Renovations at Trade Secret in preparation for the take-over wrapped up in March as parent company TJX bought out Australian discount brand Trade Secret and plans to convert its 35 stores to the TK Maxx brand.

The popular European store in Ipswich will sell a collection of big names, top brands, up-and-coming labels, fashion and one-off gems at a great discount to the prices in a department store or on the high street.

TK Maxx Ipswich will stock everything from designer handbags, to the latest on-trend fashion for women, men and kids, toys, luggage, cosmetics and shoes, plus an eclectic mix of branded, quality home wares for every room.

"We are so thrilled to bring TK Maxx to shoppers in Ipswich. Australians love value, it's something we know customers are looking for every time they shop. Our Ipswich customers will discover an incredible selection of brands at exceptional values on offer throughout the entire store," TK Maxx spokesperson Tessa Buenan said.

European chain department store TK Maxx is moving to Ipswich. Contributed

The opening day celebrations will kick off at 8.30am on Saturday April 22 with amazing prizes to be won and plenty of surprises.

The first 1,000 shoppers to arrive in store will receive a TK Maxx tote bag and there will be a Hidden Hanger Competition for the first four days, with gift cards worth a total of $500 waiting to be discovered in store.

TK Maxx is an off-price retailer, selling brands from thousands of vendors in Australia and around the world.

The stock changes rapidly, creating an exciting treasure hunt shopping experience.

"One of things that makes TK Maxx different from other retailers in Australia is the way we buy merchandise. We buy throughout the year, rather than seasonally, and close to need. So when a designer overproduces or other stores overbuy, we swoop in, negotiate the lowest possible price, and pass the savings on," Ms Buenan said.