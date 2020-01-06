Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The E3 countries - UK, France and Germany- are appealing to Iran to uphold a 2015 nuclear deal, despite its hostile stand-off with the US.
The E3 countries - UK, France and Germany- are appealing to Iran to uphold a 2015 nuclear deal, despite its hostile stand-off with the US.
Politics

European leaders urge Iran to keep pact despite Trump moves

6th Jan 2020 10:10 AM

The leaders of Germany, France and Britain have called for Iran to abide by the terms of a 2015 nuclear deal that Iranian state television reported the country will abandon amid heightened tensions with the United States over the killing of Iran's most powerful general.

US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the deal in 2018 and stepped up economic sanctions on Tehran, even as other world powers stuck by the agreement.

In a joint statement, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Iran to refrain from conducting or supporting further "violent acts."

Iran has threatened revenge for the US killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq last week.

The three European leaders specifically urged Iran to "withdraw all measures" not in line with the 2015 nuclear agreement that was intended to stop Tehran from pursuing its atomic weapons program.

They also called on all actors involved to show "utmost restraint and responsibility" and pledged to continue to seek to reduce tensions and ensure stability in the Middle East.

Iranian state television cited a statement by President Hassan Rouhani's administration saying the country would not observe the deal's restrictions on fuel enrichment, on the size of its enriched uranium stockpile and on its research and development activities.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran no longer faces any limitations in operations," a state TV broadcaster said.

donald trump iran nuclear seniors-news us politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full list of 48 people in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 48 people in Gatton court today

        News Every week the Gatton Star publishes a full list of those due in court.

        What 150l of water looks like each day

        premium_icon What 150l of water looks like each day

        Environment Southeast Queenslanders are being urged to make water savings their number one new...

        NAME AND SHAME: 16 of Ipswich’s drunk and drug drivers

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: 16 of Ipswich’s drunk and drug drivers

        News A man who was fined $1000 and disqualified for driving for more than four years was...

        Green pick lures cows, causes road hazards

        premium_icon Green pick lures cows, causes road hazards

        News In the midst of the drought, cows are coming head to head with traffic in their...