STAY FIT: Caroline Browning (right) and Maree Pott demonstrate the new Acquapole classes which are offered at the Scenic Rim Aquatic Centre in Boonah.
Rob Williams
Health

'Fun, fast and furious': Acquapole health craze is here

Ashleigh Howarth
by
22nd Jun 2018 5:00 AM

A NEW fitness craze which swept through Europe has made its way to the Scenic Rim.

Designed in Italy, Acquapole is a apparatus which is used in pools and provides participants with a sturdy base and rod which they can use to stretch and improve their flexibility, as well as build on their strength and cardio.

The Scenic Rim Aqua Fitness Centre in Boonah have a number of Acquapoles which they use for their two weekly classes, which are held in their hydro pool every Monday and Friday morning.

Caroline Browning is one of the Acquapole instructors, and would like to see more people come in and experience the fun for themselves.

"I like to call it fun, fast and furious," she joked.

"The classes are a good way to get back into fitness, whether you are recovering from an illness or injury.

"By using water resistance, the exercises are much easier on your body than land based activities, like going to a cardio class at the gym."

 

Caroline Browning demonstrates the new Acquapole classes which are offered twice a week at the Scenic Rim Aquatic Centre in Boonah.
Rob Williams

But this is not the only new addition. They have also introduced gymsticks to their aqua classes. The gymsticks allow a wide range of movements such as squats, lunges, upright row and more, adding a little something extra to your exercise routine.

Maree Pott, who is also an instructor at the pool, is hoping to see more younger people drop in to workout.

"There is a strong misconception that hydro pools are just for older people, but they're not," she said.

"Everyone can come along and join the fun classes we have here."

Classes cater for people of all ages and fitness levels, ranging from gentle aqua to intermediate aqua, aqua fitness, hydro rehab and Acquapole.

Classes are $10 per session.

Drop in to the Scenic Rim Aqua Fitness Centre, which is located at 10-14 Elizabeth Terrace, Boonah, and pick up a class timetable.

Alternatively, you can phone them on 5463 1499.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
boonah scenic rim scenic rim leader
Ipswich Queensland Times

