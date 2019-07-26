Menu
Supplied Editorial heatwave
Supplied Editorial heatwave
Weather

Europe loses the plot in record heat

by Victoria Craw
26th Jul 2019 5:24 AM

BRITS have lost their cool and their sense of decorum as the country sizzles in record breaking heat.

The UK temperature smashed July records on Thursday and was on track for 39 degrees, beating the record of a 38.5 degree day from August 2003.

The boiling temperatures have seen people stripping off on the tube, rail services cancelled trains running slower due to hot tracks that warped in the warm weather.

London office workers abandoned the uniform of a tailored suit in favour of shorts and T-shirts, while news anchors have ditched their traditional garb in favour of a relaxed linen look. Some opted for no-shirt at all.

 

 

 


Records were broken in France, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands on Thursday as a "plume" of air from the Sahara led to extreme heat across Europe.

In Paris, tourists splashed in fountains and trains were cancelled. French authorities urged people to stay at home as temperatures hit 41.6 degrees, beating a record from 1947. Germany hit a new record of 41.5 degrees

Authorities said the temperature was still rising, as a result of hot, dry air coming from northern Africa that's trapped between cold stormy systems. The Dutch government issued a smog warning for Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague as sunlight transforms pollution into ozone that can leave people coughing and short of breath.

In the UK, people were warned against swimming in rivers after three bodies were pulled out of the Thames on Wednesday.

Drivers were told to watch out for melting tarmac, while the BBC dished out advice on wearing light-coloured clothing, avoiding caffeinated drinks and eating foods with a high-water content like strawberries, melon and cucumber.

 

 

 

 

Sunbathing by the Louvre. Picture: Rafael Yaghobzadeh.
Incredibly, one newspaper even warned women not to insert ice blocks into their vagina in a bid to keep cool.

"There are many things that should never go near a vagina and ice lollies are up there. The ice can stick to the delicate skin of the vagina and cause real trauma and damage," Dr Sarah Welsh, the co-founder of HANX condom brand told Metro.

Public Health England has issued a level three heat warning, just one level below a national emergency.

#Hottestdayoftheyear was trending on Twitter with everyone from companies to media outlets sharing comments on how they are coping with the heat.

Transport for London warned people to carry water on the tube.

"You can use it to beat yourself to death with when the heat becomes too much," one sign read.

"There is a high possibility some passengers will smell like some prawns that were abandoned in an alleyway six months ago."

 

 

 

 

Scientists predict the UK's temperatures will become hotter and more volatile in future due to climate change.

By 2050 London is expected to feel more like Barcelona with Edinburgh becoming more like Paris.

- With wires

 

 

