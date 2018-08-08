Eunji Ban dragged by feet up stairs: Court

A mourner places flowers at the Brisbane CBD park where Eunji Ban’s body was found. Picture: Darren England

EUNJI Ban was dragged feet-first up a flight of concrete stairs in Brisbane's CBD before being dumped under a tree in a city park, a court has heard.

Alex Reuben McEwan has pleaded not guilty to murdering the Korean woman in Brisbane's CBD on November 24, 2013, but admitted to her manslaughter.

Forensic officer Carl Streeting told the Brisbane Supreme Court today blood marks and hair found on the steps leading from Albert Street to the park, as well as injuries on Ms Ban's body, indicated she had been dragged up the stairs.

"I formed an opinion that after she had sustained an injury which had caused her to bleed and cause those bloodstains … she has been dragged from the top of the stairs to under the pine tree," Sergeant Streeting told the court.

"At some point she was dragged facedown over a rough surface to make that damage happen."

The court was shown a series of pictures of blood pools on Albert St and on the stairs leading up to Wickham Park, as well as hair on the stairs and guard rails.

The photos also showed items on the ground at the Albert St site, including a smartphone and smashed prescription glasses.

There was also a square of blue fabric which looked like the pocket of a business shirt.

A blue business shirt missing its pocket was found under Ms Ban's body. Earlier the court was shown CCTV footage from the morning in question, showing a man running shirtless into an address at Spring Hill.

The court also heard testimony from McEwan's workmates at a panelbeater's, who said he was quiet and kept to himself.

They all attested he showed up to work on Monday, November 25, 2013 with his hand heavily bandaged, which he claimed was from a fight at a skate park.

Prosecutors allege McEwan, then aged 19, attacked Ms Ban as she was walking to work and repeatedly punched her in the head, leaving her face so swollen her gender wasn't immediately obvious to police and paramedics.

His lawyer argues his schizophrenia left him unable to control himself when he killed Ms Ban.

She was found next to a tree in Wickham Park not far from her Roma St Parklands apartment with head injuries that led her to drown in her own blood, the trial has heard.

The trial continues.