Crime

Man accused of setting brother on fire

by Lea Emery
21st May 2019 6:15 AM
A FORMER rugby league rising star accused of murdering his brother by setting him on fire may have been suffering mental health issues or intoxicated at the time of the attack, a court has been told.

Ethan Clarke is accused of dousing his brother Reece Clarke, 26, with petrol and setting him on fire one night in August 2017.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair yesterday gave the go ahead for Clarke's barrister David Funch to cross-examine nine witnesses, including family and police, during a committal hearing to be heard in August this year.

Mr Funch told the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday three matters were in question including Clarke's mental health issues, his level of intoxication and motive.

Clarke did not appear in court for yesterday's proceedings.

The matter was adjourned to August 29.

