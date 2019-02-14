Fears of raw sewage spill if more development approved

OBJECTION: Rosewood District Protection Organisation president Ursula Monsiegneur is concerned about the Waterlea estate development at Walloon.

THE prospect of more development in Walloon has left a bad taste in the mouth of residents.

The Rosewood District Protection Organisation has lodged two objections to the Ipswich City Council in regards to the Waterlea estate.

They hold "grave fears" for the community and local environment should an application by Benchmark Group for a proposed child care centre, general store, cafe, temporary sales office, road and 40 new lots be approved.

RDPO president Ursula Monsiegneur said at the top of a long list of issues was a lack of an effective or safe sewerage treatment for the buildings already on the estate.

Residents have reported waste travelling along sewerage lines to the bottom end of the development, where trucks have been pumping waste from the site on a daily basis.

Mrs Monsiegneur said when there has been rain, or if the trucks don't arrive frequently enough, manhole covers have been blown off with raw sewage running on to surrounding soil.

It is feared raw sewage will flow across Karrabin Rosewood Rd and contaminate nearby properties and end up in the Bremer River.

Further development will only exacerbate the problem.

"We can't understand how they can continue to build on these developments when theses issues were raised (when development started) and they haven't been addressed. Now we have further extensions and the issues still haven't been addressed," she said.

"If there's enough flow and we have large rain events like we had in 2011 and 2016, (sewage) will actually flow directly across and into the Bremer River.

"The ecological planning is a disaster. They've refused to acknowledge the waterway (running through the estate) is a natural waterway and it should have been preserved."

Queensland Urban Utilities spokesperson Michelle Cull said the estate has an approved waste management plan, as permitted under the developer's recent Water Approval and Water Infrastructure Agreement.

"Under this plan, the sewage is collected in a holding tank, then safely removed by tankers and transported to the Bundamba Sewage Treatment Plant where it is treated," she said.

"Tankering is a normal solution during the early phase of developments where there is no existing connection to the sewerage network.

"As the estate grows, the developer will be constructing a new trunk sewer main which will connect Waterlea Estate to the Rosewood Sewage Treatment Plant.

"In response to the QT's enquiry, our crew visited the site last week and inspected all accessible manholes and there was no evidence of any sewage overflows or pooling."